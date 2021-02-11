2021 Mock Draft: How can the Falcons maximize trading back?

The Atlanta Falcons should be looking to trade down early and often in the NFL draft in order to cheaply fill out the roster. By moving back and picking up a couple of second round-picks, the team could potentially add a few starters.

With help from The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine, we came up with a scenario where the Falcons trade down a couple of times and still end up making a pick that some think they should make at No. 4 overall.

Trade 1: Sends first-round pick (No. 4 overall) to the Detroit Lions for their first-round pick (No. 7 overall) and second-round pick (No. 39 overall)

The first trade is with Detroit at pick No. 7 as the Lions look to add a wide receiver to replace free agent Kenny Golladay. They give their second-round pick to Atlanta for DeVonta Smith from Alabama. Losing out on the Heisman Trophy winner to get another second-round pick was more than worth it for the Falcons.

Trade 2: Sends first-round pick (No. 7 overall) to the San Francisco 49ers for their first-round pick (No. 12 overall) and second-round pick (No. 44 overall) and 2022 seventh-round pick

At No. 7 overall with Lance and Fields still remaining on the board, I rolled the dice that a long-term quarterback would still be there at pick 12. The Falcons trade back five more spots to pick up yet another second-round pick and a seventh in 2022.

Round 1 (No. 12): QB Trey Lance - North Dakota State

(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

While quarterback isn't a pressing need, North Dakota State's Trey Lance is the best player available here. The Falcons should look for someone who can be a long-term starter if they're moving down this far. That player could easily wind up being a quarterback, and in this situation, Lance is the best fit for what Atlanta wants to do on offense. Lance doesn't hold the value at the No. 4 spot to warrant the Falcons drafting him there. However, near the middle of the first round, considering his positional value, he was too good to pass up. He can sit behind Matt Ryan for one or two years and really learn the position before being thrown to the wolves.

Round 2 (No. 36): OL Alex Leatherwood - Alabama

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

At left guard, the Falcons will likely consider releasing James Carpenter due to cap concerns and his potential fit in Arthur Smith's offense. To replace him, the team should go back to his alma mater, Alabama, and take the best available lineman. Alex Leatherwood, the long-time Crimson Tide left tackle, has also played some right guard. He projects well at either tackle or guard spot and could be an asset early on at left guard in Atlanta. Long term, Leatherwood has the potential to play right tackle and even left tackle depending on what the team's future needs are.

Round 2 (No. 39): RB Javonte Williams - North Carolina

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons got very little production out of the running back position in 2020 and need to correct this 2021. While running backs seem to be a dime a dozen these days, a player like Javonte Williams doesn't come along very often. He's the perfect fit for new head coach Arthur Smith's offense, which should focus more on the ground game and give a guy like Williams the touches he needs to succeed. Some may be disappointed that this pick isn't Najee Harris. In this simulation, though, Harris went in the middle of the first round. The value here with Williams is simply too good to pass up. Adding Williams to a backfield with Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison will give Atlanta three solid options to fit the new schemes that Smith's staff will be bringing in.

Round 2 (No. 44): S Richie Grant - Central Florida

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons will definitely need some help at safety in 2021. Both players who manned the free safety position in 2020 could be on the way out. Atlanta may cut Ricardo Allen and with Damontae Kazee possibly looking elsewhere for better opportunities, the team will be extremely thin at the position. In Richie Grant, the Falcons will get a good fit for their new scheme and potential starting free safety. If the team can re-sign Keanu Neal, he'd pair well with Grant, who can do more than just cover deep. He tracks the ball well and creates plays, but also has the requisite size for the position and isn't an undersized cornerback conversion project.

Round 3 (No. 68): EDGE Quincy Roche - Miami

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Falcons have just Dante Fowler and Mykal Walker on the roster as guys who might fit Dean Pees' multiple defense at 3-4 outside linebacker. At this spot, Quincy Roche would make a ton of sense. While Roche wasn't a world-beater at Miami, he showed the requisite tools to succeed in the Falcons' defense. He's a bit of a freak athletically and has the kind of expertise in his hand usage to be an impact defender early on in his career. The former Temple Owl and Miami Hurricane falls to the third round here likely due to his weight and lack of fit in certain schemes. Roche would be a perfect fit in Pees' schemes as an outside linebacker in the 3-4 looks he'll show.

Round 4 (No. 108): S Talanoa Hufanga - Southern California

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins is pretty much the only player at the position certain to return in 2021 as of now. The team will need to add more depth in the draft. Talanoa Hufanga seems like a good fit and could be a special teams guy early in his career. Long term, he seems like perfect competition for Hawkins at strong safety in Pees' defense.

Round 5 (No. 147): EDGE Shaka Toney - Pennsylvania State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Double dipping for edge defender depth makes too much sense in this scenario. While there aren't a ton of blue-chip prospects at the position, this year's draft offers some pretty good options in the middle rounds. Shaka Toney from Penn State would fit in very well in Pees' scheme and give him a pass-rushing specialist that can add some competition. Toney also would potentially enhance the special teams depth with his speed and athleticism.

Round 5 (No. 181): WR Josh Imatorbhebhe - Illinois

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have one of the NFL's best wide receiver trios in Julio Jones, Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley. Adding a big-bodied, athletic receiver wouldn't hurt, though. Josh Imatorbhebhe fits this role really well as an athlete who could compare to a poor-man's version of Jones, but is way less polished coming out of college.

Round 6 (No. 185): OL James Empey - Brigham Young

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons need some better depth at interior offensive line. As a former center for the Cougars, James Empey could compete for a roster spot as a sixth-round pick and could provide depth behind Matt Hennessy as a rookie. Empey could eventually compete for a role at either guard spot if he develops into his full potential.

Round 6 (No. 214): CB Camryn Bynum - California

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta has depth issues at cornerback. Jaylinn Hawkins' former teammate isn't an ideal option to start in 2021, but he has all the tools to be a great long-term depth player. Camryn Bynum compares well to Blidi Wreh-Wilson. The Cal safety has a lot of potential on special teams and could possibly contribute as a gunner.

Round 6 (No. 216): OT Alaric Johnson - Iowa

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have some depth needs at reserve offensive tackle. Adding Alaric Johnson to the mix there would give the team a project that could potentially replace Matt Gono as a swing tackle if another team signs him. Johnson isn't the quickest guy, but technique improvements could help him mask that issue.

Round 7 (No. 228): WR Frank Darby - Arizona State

BRADY KLAIN/THE REPUBLIC via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sometimes a team just needs a guy who will gut it out and do everything he can to help his team, even if he's not the best athlete at his position. Frank Darby is one of those glue guys and could help the Falcons on offense and special teams. He's very similar to former Falcons WR Justin Hardy but with better NFL size.

