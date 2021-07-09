2021 MLB trade deadline: If Cubs are sellers, should Red Sox make a call?

MLB trade deadline: If Cubs are sellers, should Red Sox make a call? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Chicago Cubs are among the most interesting teams to watch as the July 30 MLB trade deadline nears.

The Cubs have lost nine of their last 10 games and currently sit 9.5 games out of first place in the National League Central, as well as eight games behind the second wild card berth in the NL.

Barring an extraordinary and unlikely turnaround, the Cubs will miss the playoffs. Becoming sellers at the trade deadline would be the smart move for the Cubs, and it sounds like that's what will happen.

The Cubs are indeed planning on being sellers this month, according to sources. Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel appear to be the most likely trade candidates, though others (Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez) could also be available. @Ken_Rosenthal and @PJ_Mooney were all over it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 9, 2021

Should the Boston Red Sox make a call to the Cubs and ask about potentially trading for one of the players noted in the tweet above?

Sure, why not?

The Red Sox would be unwise to mortgage their future just to win the World Series in 2021. That said, it's clear the Sox have an excellent roster capable of accomplishing great things in October, so they should be aggressive in pursuing upgrades before the trade deadline.

Cubs reliever Craig Kimbrel could be among the most sought after players for contenders needing bullpen help. The Red Sox don't need bullpen help because they already have an elite bullpen.

First base is a position the Red Sox should look to upgrade, and that makes Cubs star Anthony Rizzo a good target for Boston.

Rizzo is batting .246 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and a .339 on-base percentage in 77 games for the Cubs this year. He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2007 and was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2010 as part of the deal that sent Adrian Gonzalez to Boston.

Rizzo is in the final year of his contract and will hit free agency over the winter. So, if the Red Sox acquire him and it doesn't end up being a fit, there's no long-term financial risk for Boston.

If the price is right, taking a chance on someone like Rizzo who could add some power to the lineup and World Series-winning experience would be a move worth pursuing for the Red Sox.