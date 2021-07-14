2021 MLB All-Star Game takeaways from American League's 5-2 win over National League, including AL's eighth-straight victory

Yankees Aaron Judge All-Star Game smile

The American League beat the National League 5-2 on Tuesday night in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.



Here are a few takeaways from the game...

- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge drew a walk from Milwaukee Brewers righty Corbin Burnes to leadoff the second inning. Judge moved to third on a double by Boston's Rafael Devers, and then scored on Toronto's Marcus Semien's grounder to third base as the AL took a 1-0 lead.

- Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched a no-doubt home run to left field in the top of the third inning to put the AL up 2-0. Judge came up two batters later with a runner on first, but grounded out to San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. for the third out.

Judge made a great catch on the warning track in the bottom of the third, robbing Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds of extra bases.

- The AL scored two more runs in the fifth inning, making it a 4-0 game. They could've added more with a runner on first base, but Judge flew out to right field to end the top half of the inning. The NL then got on the board thanks to Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto's solo homer, but they still trailed, 4-1.

- Mets starter Taijuan Walker made his All-Star debut in the top of the sixth inning, getting Cleveland's Jose Ramirez to fly out to center field for the first out. Walker then struck out Kansas City's Whit Merrifield on a nasty slider. Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino homered to right field off of Walker, giving the AL a 5-1 lead. Walker got Angels' Jared Walsh to fly out for the third out.

- Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks came in for the save and got the job done, as the American League won their eighth straight All-Star Game and Guerrero Jr. took home the MVP trophy.

Yankees pitchers Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman did not pitch in the game.

Highlights: