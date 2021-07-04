2021 MLB All-Star Game: American, National League rosters for Midsummer Classic in Colorado
The full rosters have been announced for the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be held at Coors Field in Denver on July 13.
There are 34 first-time All-Stars on the two squads, evenly divided with 17 in each league. The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, already selected as the American League's starting designated hitter, was also named to the squad as a pitcher. It's the first time in baseball history anyone has accomplished the feat.
The starters – selected by fan vote – were already announced, while the pitchers and reserves were chosen by a combination of player voting and the commissioner's office.
The full rosters for managers Kevin Cash (AL) and Dave Roberts (NL):
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Starters
C Salvador Perez, Royals
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
2B Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox
SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
*OF Mike Trout, Angels
OF Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
OF Aaron Judge, Yankees
DH Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Reserves
C Mike Zunino, Rays
1B Matt Olson, A's
1B Jared Walsh, Angels
2B Jose Altuve, Astros
SS Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
SS Carlos Correa, Astros
3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
OF Michael Brantley, Astros
OF Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF Adolis Garcia, Rangers
OF Cedric Mullins, Orioles
DH Nelson Cruz, Twins
DH J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
SP Shohei Ohtani, Angels
SP Gerrit Cole, Yankees
SP Lance Lynn, White Sox
SP *Shane Bieber, Cleveland
SP Carlos Rodon, White Sox
SP Kyle Gibson, Rangers
RP Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
RP Liam Hendriks, White Sox
RP Ryan Pressly, Astros
RP Gregory Soto, Tigers
RP Matt Barnes, Red Sox
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Starters
C Buster Posey, Giants
1B Freddie Freeman, Braves
2B Adam Frazier, Pirates
3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
OF Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
OF Nick Castellanos, Reds
OF Jesse Winker, Reds
Reserves
C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
1B Max Muncy, Dodgers
2B Ozzie Albies, Braves
2B Jake Cronenworth, Padres
3B Kris Bryant, Cubs
3B Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks
SS Brandon Crawford, Giants
SS Trea Turner, Nationals
OF Mookie Betts, Dodgers
OF Brian Reynolds, Pirates
OF Kyle Schwarber, Nationals
OF Juan Soto, Nationals
OF/IF Chris Taylor, Dodgers
SP Jacob deGrom, Mets
SP Yu Darvish, Padres
SP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
SP Corbin Burnes, Brewers
SP Kevin Gausman, Giants
SP German Marquez, Rockies
SP Trevor Rogers, Marlins
SP Zack Wheeler, Phillies
RP Craig Kimbrel, Cubs
RP Mark Melancon, Padres
RP Josh Hader, Brewers
RP Alex Reyes, Cardinals
*-injured, will not play
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB All-Star rosters: Starters, reserves for 2021 game in Denver