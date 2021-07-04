2021 MLB All-Star Game: American, National League rosters for Midsummer Classic in Colorado

The full rosters have been announced for the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be held at Coors Field in Denver on July 13.

There are 34 first-time All-Stars on the two squads, evenly divided with 17 in each league. The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, already selected as the American League's starting designated hitter, was also named to the squad as a pitcher. It's the first time in baseball history anyone has accomplished the feat.

The starters – selected by fan vote – were already announced, while the pitchers and reserves were chosen by a combination of player voting and the commissioner's office.

The Dodgers' Max Muncy, an All-Star for the second time this season, leads the majors in on-base percentage, while teammate Mookie Betts made the team for the fifth time.

The full rosters for managers Kevin Cash (AL) and Dave Roberts (NL):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Starters

C Salvador Perez, Royals

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

*OF Mike Trout, Angels

OF Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays

OF Aaron Judge, Yankees

DH Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Reserves

C Mike Zunino, Rays

1B Matt Olson, A's

1B Jared Walsh, Angels

2B Jose Altuve, Astros

SS Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

SS Carlos Correa, Astros

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

OF Michael Brantley, Astros

OF Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF Adolis Garcia, Rangers

OF Cedric Mullins, Orioles

DH Nelson Cruz, Twins

DH J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

SP Shohei Ohtani, Angels

SP Gerrit Cole, Yankees

SP Lance Lynn, White Sox

SP *Shane Bieber, Cleveland

SP Carlos Rodon, White Sox

SP Kyle Gibson, Rangers

RP Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

RP Liam Hendriks, White Sox

RP Ryan Pressly, Astros

RP Gregory Soto, Tigers

RP Matt Barnes, Red Sox

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Starters

C Buster Posey, Giants

1B Freddie Freeman, Braves

2B Adam Frazier, Pirates

3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

OF Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

OF Nick Castellanos, Reds

OF Jesse Winker, Reds

Reserves

C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B Max Muncy, Dodgers

2B Ozzie Albies, Braves

2B Jake Cronenworth, Padres

3B Kris Bryant, Cubs

3B Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks

SS Brandon Crawford, Giants

SS Trea Turner, Nationals

OF Mookie Betts, Dodgers

OF Brian Reynolds, Pirates

OF Kyle Schwarber, Nationals

OF Juan Soto, Nationals

OF/IF Chris Taylor, Dodgers

SP Jacob deGrom, Mets

SP Yu Darvish, Padres

SP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers

SP Corbin Burnes, Brewers

SP Kevin Gausman, Giants

SP German Marquez, Rockies

SP Trevor Rogers, Marlins

SP Zack Wheeler, Phillies

RP Craig Kimbrel, Cubs

RP Mark Melancon, Padres

RP Josh Hader, Brewers

RP Alex Reyes, Cardinals

*-injured, will not play

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB All-Star rosters: Starters, reserves for 2021 game in Denver