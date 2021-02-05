2021 MLB projections: Breaking down Red Sox rotation entering new season

2021 MLB projections: Analyzing Red Sox rotation entering new season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox did not have a loud offseason when it comes to the rotation, but it was an effective one from a depth standpoint.

The Red Sox added a handful of pitchers who can start if needed, including right-hander Garrett Richards, who might even be the third starter.

The Red Sox also added experienced swingman Matt Andriese, rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock, and former A's right-hander Daniel Gossett to stand in reserve if reinforcements are required.

What should we expect the Red Sox rotation to look like on Opening Day? We went through the lineup projections earlier this week, so let's break down the starting pitching staff, understanding that Chris Sale probably won't be ready until July.