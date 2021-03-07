2021 MLB Preview: Ranking the top 10 shortstops in league

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Boston
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Where does Xander Bogaerts rank among MLB's top 10 shortstops? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you want a loaded position, you won't find any better than shortstop. 

Not only is there no room in the top 10 for two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres of the Yankees or 2019 All-Star Jorge Polanco of the Twins, but former batting champion Tim Anderson barely cracks the list. 

The top name should be familiar to anyone following the $300 million extension market, which is good news for the four star players who could become free agents in the fall.

Here are our top 10 shortstops in MLB for 2021.

2021 MLB Preview: Ranking the top 10 shortstops in league

Recommended Stories

  • Ramos talks difficulties he had catching Mets staff

    New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos discusses the difficulties he had at first catching the Mets pitching staff and how it improved.

  • Cubs’ Pedro Strop unmasks how fragile MLB’s COVID-19 safety measures are

    Its easy to get in this environment and relax, Cubs manager David Ross said. And we did such a good job last year of following the protocols. Its a reminder a reminder for him, and us.

  • Hopefully RJ Barrett pans out, unlike these #3 picks

    The New York Knicks are hoping RJ Barrett, if taken at #3, develops into a better player than these other #3 overall picks

  • Yoán Moncada headlines 2021 fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates

    Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski discuss a few players who struggled during the shortened 2020 season, including an infielder who's not far removed from smashing 25 HR.

  • Astros address major weakness, reportedly sign Jake Odorizzi to two-year deal

    Jake Odorizzi is coming off an injury-riddled 2020 season.

  • Will Severino's injury lead to Keuchel or Gonzalez?

    Luis Severino, the ace of the Yankees, is headed to the IL with rotator cuff inflammation. Will this lead to a big free agent signing?

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021 Draft Kit: Rankings, sleepers, and more!

    Our fantasy baseball draft kit — full of rankings, analysis, and predictions you need — is live for 2021!

  • Jose Ramirez, Franmil Reyes away from team for violating protocols with haircut, dinner

    The two are away from the team after a night away that broke safety regulations.

  • Bowles on Pryor: 'He should keep his mouth shut'

    Jets head coach Todd Bowles expresses his frustration with the fact that WR Terrelle Pryor revealed details about his injuries to the media.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball: Favorite draft targets from the NL East

    Our analysts reveal their favorite draft targets from the five NL East teams.

  • Nats release Jeffress for unspecified 'personnel reasons'

    Jeremy Jeffress was released by the Washington Nationals on Sunday for what general manager Mike Rizzo called unspecified “personnel reasons,” less than two weeks after the reliever agreed to terms on a minor league deal. Rizzo released a statement about the right-hander via a team spokesman that did not offer an explanation, saying only: “He was released for personnel reasons.” The Washington Post first reported that the Nationals were parting ways with Jeffress, who was expected to add to a back end of a Nationals bullpen that already included Brad Hand, Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and Tanner Rainey.

  • Michael Jordan admits even he didn't see this coming from LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • T.J. McConnell posts rare triple-double with steals — off Pacers bench

    The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Moves to consider for the second half

    Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • James Harden greeted with boos, cheers, logs another triple-double in return to Houston

    The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.

  • If Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, what’s their plan at quarterback?

    As a sense of unease and dysfunction hovers over the relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, a persistent question emerges regarding the aftermath of a potential trade. If Wilson goes, who replaces him at quarterback? The Seahawks don’t keep a highly-competent backup on the roster, surely due in part to the fact that Wilson [more]

  • Schumacher name gives me motivation every day, says Mick

    Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michael's son Mick said on Thursday. The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five with the Italian team, makes his F1 race debut with Haas in Bahrain on March 28. "I'm very happy to carry that surname, and I'm very happy to carry that name back into Formula One, and I'm very proud of it," he told reporters on a video call as Haas unveiled their new Ferrari-powered car.

  • Urban Meyer says Jags are having a ‘serious’ conversation about a new team facility

    Urban Meyer has built winning programs all over the country and it's due to providing the best amenities to his players.