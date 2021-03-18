2021 MLB Preview: Ranking the top 20 starting pitchers in the league

Ranking the top 20 starting pitchers in MLB entering 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

These days, the starting pitching talent in Major League Baseball is just plain filthy.

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees rightfully enter the 2021 season as Cy Young award favorites, but there are plenty of worthy options to choose from. Trevor Bauer will look to repeat as the NL Cy Young after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Shane Bieber will look to do the same with the Cleveland Indians.

Which hurlers could give those aces a run for their money? Here are the top 20 starting pitchers in the league heading into the 2021 campaign.

