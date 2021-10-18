2021 MLB playoffs: Red Sox, Astros reveal lineups for ALCS Game 3

Red Sox, Astros reveal lineups for ALCS Game 3 at Fenway Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros has shifted to Fenway Park for a pivotal Game 3 on Monday night.

After losing Game 1, the Red Sox offense exploded in Game 2, highlighted by grand slams from J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers in the first and second innings, respectively. The Red Sox became the first team in MLB postseason history to hit grand slams in back-to-back innings.

Boston held on for a 9-5 victory to even the series and claim homefield advantage.

The Red Sox aren't making any significant lineup changes for Game 3. Veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start for Boston. His last outing came in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rodriguez pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, while also striking out six with zero walks.

The Astros will counter with right-hander José Urquidy. The 26-year-old made one start versus the Red Sox earlier this season and picked up the win. He gave up three hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts over six innings. Monday's game will be his first appearance of the 2021 postseason.

Here are the official lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX

Kyle Schwarber, 1B Kike Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF J.D. Martinez, DH Hunter Renfroe, RF Christian Vazquez, C Christian Arroyo, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

HOUSTON ASTROS

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Carlos Correa, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Yuli Gurriel, 1B Jose Siri, CF Martin Maldonado, C

José Urquidy, RHP