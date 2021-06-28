2021 MLB Mock Draft roundup: Who experts see Red Sox taking with fourth pick

MLB Mock Draft roundup: Who experts see Sox taking with fourth pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're less than two weeks away from the start of the 2021 MLB Draft. It'll be a big day for the Boston Red Sox, who will have some intriguing options when they're on the clock with the fourth overall pick.

Two potential selections for Boston are Vanderbilt aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. The duo will take center stage in the College World Series finals, which are set to begin Monday with Leiter on the mound for the Commodores against Mississippi State.

Leiter is projected to be the first pitcher off the board in this year's draft, and it's easy to see why. The son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter is 10-4 with a 2.08 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 104 innings. In his most recent start vs. NC State, he tallied 15 strikeouts and allowed only one run on four hits in eight innings, though he picked up the loss.

Rocker is coming off a win over NC State in which he struck out 11 and allowed only one run on five hits in six innings. The right-hander is expected to be a top-10 pick, perhaps the second pitcher off the board after Leiter.

If the Red Sox decide to take a position player at No. 4 instead, Henry Davis is looking more and more like a strong possibility. The Louisville catcher hit .370 with 15 homers and 48 RBI in 50 games this year and has been projected by some to be the first overall pick. As great as the two Vanderbilt pitchers are, it'd be tough for the Red Sox to pass on a slugger of Davis' caliber if he's available.

Here's a roundup of expert predictions for the Red Sox's first-round pick from recent mock drafts.

Jim Callis, MLB.com: Jordan Lawlar, SS, Jesuit Prep (Dallas)

Keith Law, The Athletic: Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Dan Zielinski III, Baseball Prospect Journal: Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Story continues

Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report: Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN: Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

Carlos Collazo, Baseball America: Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

Mike Axisa, CBS Sports: Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

Joe DeMayo, SNY: Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

The 2021 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 11-13.