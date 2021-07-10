2021 MLB Mock Draft roundup: Final Red Sox predictions for No. 4 pick

MLB Mock Draft roundup: Final Red Sox predictions for No. 4 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's plenty of buzz entering the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night, and one of the reasons for that is the Boston Red Sox are set to pick at No. 4 overall.

The Red Sox don't often pick this high up in the first round, but after a dreadful 2020 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston has a rare and important opportunity to add an elite talent to its farm system.

Who will that player be? Well, another reason for the excitement over this draft is the top four or five picks could unfold in many different ways, and that's obviously creating plenty of intrigue.

The best-case scenario for the Red Sox is probably getting Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter. He's the best pitcher in this draft after an awesome season for the Commodores, including a stellar performance in the 2021 College World Series.

However, the player taken by the Red Sox in most mock drafts is Louisville catcher Henry Davis. The Red Sox need catching depth in their prospect pool, and Davis has all the makings of an excellent player.

Which players do experts project the Red Sox to target with the No. 4 pick? Here's a roundup of recent 2021 MLB mock drafts.

Justin Leger, NBC Sports Boston: Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Keith Law, The Athletic: Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN: Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Eric Longenhagen and Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Michael Bradburn, Bryan Mcwilliam, The Score: Jack Leiter, P, Vanderbilt

Mike Axisa, CBS Sports: Jack Leiter, P, Vanderbilt

Dan Zielinski III, Baseball Prospect Journal: Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Jim Callis, MLB.com: Jordan Lawlar, SS, Jesuit Prep (Dallas)

Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report: Henry Davis, C, Louisville