2021 MLB Home Run derby: Pete Alonso defends his crown, while Shohei Ohtani shines in slugfest at Coors Field

Mets slugger Pete Alonso retained his Home Run Derby crown, defeating Trey Mancini in the final round on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver.

Alonso came out of the gate with a record 35 home runs in the first round and made it look easy, defeating Juan Soto in the semifinals. His 23rd homer of the final round walked it off against Mancini, the Orioles star who missed the 2020 season with colon cancer.

Top-seeded Shohei Ohtani, who leads the majors with 33 home runs, was upset in the first round by Juan Soto of the Nationals in a wild matchup that required a second tie-breaking swing-off to decide. The Angels' two-way star appearance in the derby was just 24 hours before he takes the field as the AL's starting pitcher and leadoff hitter in the Midsummer Classic.

Alonso joins Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Cespedes (2014-15) as the only players to win back-to-back events.

Here's how the night unfolded in Denver:

Home Run Derby final round

Pete Alonso (Mets) vs. Trey Mancini (Orioles)

Mancini — 22 HR — longest 490 feet : After sitting out the 2020 season with colon cancer, Mancini had quite a performance the final peppering the bleachers in left-center.

Alonso — 23 HR — longest 509 feet: Alonso needed the bonus time, but hit his 23rd to walk it off and defend his crown.

Semifinals

Pete Alonso (Mets) defeats Juan Soto (Nationals)

Soto — 15 HR — longest 481 feet: Soto used the whole field again and added four in his bonus minute to put the pressure on Alonso.

Alonso — 16 HR — longest 498 feet: Trailing by one with 1:03 left, Alonso took a timeout to get the crowd going. He then homered on the next two pitches to walk it off.

Pete Alonso called timeout two HRs away from eliminating Juan Soto to hype up the crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/qrY1vLvGIJ — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

Trey Mancini (Orioles) defeats Trevor Story (Rockies)

Story continues

Story – 12 HR – longest 477 feet: The subject of trade rumors, Story couldn't really get into a groove in front of his home fans.

Mancini – 13 HR – longest 475 feet: Walked it off with 23 seconds left on the clock and advances to the final, where he will meet Pete Alonso or Juan Soto.

Pete Alonso is fired up after slugging 35 first-round homers.

First round results

No. 8 Juan Soto (Nationals) defeats No. 1 Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

Soto — 22 HR — longest 520 feet: Soto used the entire field, spraying homers to left and center including a 520-foot shot to right that goes as the longest of the night so far.

Ohtani – 22 HR – longest 513 feet : The Angels star rallied late to tie Soto, destroying balls into right field.

TIEBREAKER, 28-28: Both hit six homers in the additional minute, but Ohtani was unable to break the tie with several attempts.

SWING-OFF: Soto homered on all three swings, putting the pressure on Ohtani who failed to homer on his first attempt.

No. 5 Pete Alonso (Mets) defeats No. 4 Salvador Perez (Royals)

Alonso — 35 HR — longest 513 feet: The defending champion was feeling it, destroying balls into left field and a few to center.

Perez — 28 HR — longest 491 feet: A fantastic round for the Kansas City backstop that probably would have won against anybody else.

No. 2 Joey Gallo (Rangers) vs. No. 7 Trevor Story (Rockies)

Story — 20 HR — longest 518 feet: The hometown favorite had the fans on their feet and hit some monster homers in the ballpark he calls home.

Gallo — 19 HR — longest 494 feet: One of the favorites coming in, Gallo just couldn't get it going in regulation but made a run in his extra minute, homering on a pitch just after the buzzer that would have tied it.

No. 6 Trey Mancini (Orioles) defeats No. 3 Matt Olson (Athletics)

Mancini — 24 HR — longest 496 feet: Mancini caught fire after taking a break halfway through regular time and earned himself an additional minute. Quite a round for the cancer survivor.

Olson — 23 HR — longest 495 feet: Olson struggled out of the gate but didn't waste swings and had the chance to tie Mancini at the buzzer but hooked it just foul down the right field line.

Fan flips over railing trying to catch home run

During Monday's contest while Matt Olson was at bat, the Oakland Athletics first baseman crushed a baseball out to deep right field for a home run.

One fan in the stands thought it was his lucky day and went up for the ball. Unfortunately for him, his attempted catch sent him up and over the entrance railing to the upper deck and he came crashing to the ground.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Home Run Derby 2021: Pete Alonso wins again, Shohei Ohtani shines