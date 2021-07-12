2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Start time, TV schedule, where to stream originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Time to put on a Sho.

Shohei Ohtani, an All-Star both at the plate and on the mound, is set to step into the national spotlight for those yet to see him bash high-towering home runs on a nightly basis out West.

The Los Angeles Angels star is the headliner in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby, but there are plenty of compelling storylines surrounding other players in the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What channel is the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby on?

The 2021 MLB Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN.

A livestream of the Home Run Derby can be found on WatchESPN.com.

Where is the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby?

The 2021 derby will be held in a home run hitting haven: Coors Field in Colorado. There has been an average of 1.227 home runs per game at Coors Field this season, the seventh highest of all MLB stadiums.

The dimensions at Coors Field are 347 feet to left field, 390 feet to left-center, 415 feet to center, 375 feet to right-center and 350 feet to right.

Who is competing in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby?

Ohtani, the AL MVP frontrunner with 33 home runs this season, is the main draw and the derby favorite.

He is joined by hometown hero Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies, who has 11 home runs; the defending champion (from 2019 since the derby was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic) Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, who has 17 home runs; and the comeback player of the year favorite Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles, who has 16 home runs after missing last season while recovering from colon cancer.

Also competing are Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals (11 home runs), who at 22 years old is seeking to become the youngest derby winner; Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals (21 home runs), who at 31 years old is looking to be the first catcher to win the derby; and American League sluggers Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers (24 home runs) and Matt Olson of the Oakland A’s (24 home runs).

Who will win the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby?

Ohtani may seem like the easy pick, but his path to the derby crown won’t be an easy one.

Even as the top seed, he has drawn what seems to be the tougher side of the bracket. He’ll face Juan Soto in the first round and, should he advance, take on the winner of Pete Alonso and Salvador Perez. Plus, the No. 1 seed hasn’t had great success in the last three derbies.

But even under the pressure of the recent “Ohtani Watch” as he launched homers at a record pace, Ohtani continued to deliver, hitting 16 homers over the 23 games prior to the All-Star break. His average exit velocity of 93.7 mph this season is fifth best in the league and highest of all those in the derby, per baseballsavant.com. Ohtani has also launched 17 no-doubt home runs, which is one more than Joey Gallo.

Expect a power display between those two in the final, with Ohtani living up to the hype in his first derby to take the title.

Who are the previous Home Run Derby winners?

2019 -- Pete Alonso, New York Mets

2018 -- Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

2017 -- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

2016 -- Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

2015 -- Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds

2014 -- Yoenis Céspedes, Oakland Athletics

2013 -- Yoenis Céspedes, Oakland Athletics

2012 -- Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers

2011 -- Robinson Canó, New York Yankees

2010 -- David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

2009 -- Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers

2008 -- Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins

2007 -- Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

2006 -- Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies

2005 -- Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies

2004 -- Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles

2003 -- Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels

2002 -- Jason Giambi, New York Yankees

2001 -- Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks

2000 -- Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs

1999 -- Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1998 -- Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1997 -- Tino Martinez, New York Yankees

1996 -- Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants

1995 -- Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1994 -- Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1993 -- Juan González, Texas Rangers

1992 -- Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics

1991 -- Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1990 -- Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs

1989 -- Eric Davis, Cincinnati Reds, and Rubén Sierra, Texas Rangers

1988 -- Canceled, rain

1987 -- Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs

1986 -- Wally Joyner, California Angels, and Darryl Strawberry, New York Mets

1985 -- Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds