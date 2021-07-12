2021 MLB draft, Day 2: Live updates as Detroit Tigers make picks in Rounds 2-10
2021 MLB draft
When: Rounds 2-10 — 1 p.m. Monday. Rounds 11-20 — Noon Tuesday.
Where: Bellco Theater in Denver.
Streaming: MLB.com on Monday and Tuesday.
2021 first round selections: Pick No. 3 — Jackson Jobe (Pitcher, Heritage Hall H.S.), Comp. Balance Round A (Pick No. 32) — Ty Madden (Pitcher, Texas).
Tigers' picks: Round 2 — No. 3 (39 overall); Round 3 — No. 3 (74); Round 4 — No. 3 (104); Round 5 — No. 3 (135); Rounds 6-20 — No. 3 in each round.
