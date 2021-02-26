2021 Mid-American Conference football schedule: No Michigan MAC games until November
The Mid-American Conference announced its 2021 football schedule, which will not feature a Michigan in-state conference matchup until November, and none of them on a Saturday.
Eastern Michigan kicks things of for the Michigan MAC schools with a Sept. 3 game against St. Francis (Fa.) out of the FCS. The next day, Western Michigan opens the season at the Big House against Michigan while Central Michigan is at Missouri.
One of the staples of MAC football schedules in recent years has been mid-week #MACtion in November, and this year is no different.
The Broncos host the Chippewas — one of the MAC's fiercest rivalries — on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Thirteen days later, WMU visits Ypsilanti to take on EMU. The Eagles and Chips close out the regular season together on Friday, Nov. 26., in Mount Pleasant.
The MAC championship game, which has been played at Ford Field since 2004, is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Last season, WMU finished a game out of first place in the West Division, going 4-2 in the all-conference shortened season. CMU was 3-3 and EMU was 2-4. The Broncos retained the Michigan MAC trophy after all three teams went 1-1 against the others for the second consecutive year (WMU defeated CMU but lost to EMU, which lost to CMU).
Kickoff times and television will be announced later this year.
Central Michigan schedule
Sept. 4 at Missouri
Sept. 11 vs. Robert Morris
Sept. 18 at LSU
Sept. 25 vs. Florida International
Oct. 2 at Miami (Ohio)
Oct. 9 at Ohio
Oct. 16 vs. Toledo (homecoming)
Oct. 23 vs. Northern Illinois
Nov. 3 at Western Michigan
Nov. 10 vs. Kent State
Nov. 17 at Ball State
Nov. 26 vs. Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan schedule
Sept. 3 vs. St. Francis (Pa.)
Sept. 11 at Wisconsin
Sept. 18 at UMass
Sept. 25 vs. Texas State
Oct. 2 at Northern Illinois
Oct. 9 vs. Miami (Ohio) (homecoming)
Oct. 16 vs. Ball State
Oct. 23 at Bowling Green
Nov. 2 at Toledo
Nov. 9 vs. Ohio
Nov. 16 vs. Western Michigan
Nov. 26 at Central Michigan
Western Michigan schedule
Sept. 4 at Michigan
Sept. 11 vs. Illinois State
Sept. 18 at Pitt
Sept. 25 vs. San Jose State
Oct. 2 at Buffalo
Oct. 9 vs. Ball State
Oct. 16 vs. Kent State
Oct. 23 at Toledo
Nov. 3 vs. Central Michigan
Nov. 9 vs. Akron
Nov. 16 at Eastern Michigan
Nov. 23 at Northern Illinois
Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2021 MAC football schedule: No in-state conference games til November