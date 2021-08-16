2021 Michigan Wolverines football schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan football will have something of a daunting task ahead of it in 2021, as it’s not only trying to rebuild on the fly, but it has five ranked opponents it will face, according to the AP preseason top 25 poll. Of course, of those ranked teams — Washington, Wisconsin, Indiana, Penn State, and Ohio State — any of them could drop out of the polls by the time they face off against the Wolverines.

Additionally, some of the toughest games in 2021 are on the road, including Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State. However, the maize and blue do host arch-rival Ohio State to end the regular season.

Michigan’s bye week comes in Week 7, after consecutive road trips to Madison and then Lincoln to face off against Nebraska.

Full schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 4

Western Michigan

12 p.m.

2

Sept. 11

Washington

8 p.m.

3

Sept. 18

Northern Illinois

12 p.m.

4

Sept. 25

Rutgers

3:30 p.m.

5

Oct. 2

at Wisconsin

TBA

6

Oct. 9

at Nebraska

TBA

7

Oct. 16

BYE

N/A

8

Oct. 23

Northwestern

TBA

9

Oct. 30

at Michigan State

TBA

10

Nov. 6

Indiana

TBA

11

Nov. 13

at Penn State

TBA

12

Nov. 20

at Maryland

TBA

13

Nov. 27

Ohio State

12 p.m.

List

Updated Michigan football 2021 game-by-game predictions

Recommended Stories