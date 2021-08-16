2021 Michigan Wolverines football schedule
Michigan football will have something of a daunting task ahead of it in 2021, as it’s not only trying to rebuild on the fly, but it has five ranked opponents it will face, according to the AP preseason top 25 poll. Of course, of those ranked teams — Washington, Wisconsin, Indiana, Penn State, and Ohio State — any of them could drop out of the polls by the time they face off against the Wolverines.
Additionally, some of the toughest games in 2021 are on the road, including Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State. However, the maize and blue do host arch-rival Ohio State to end the regular season.
Michigan’s bye week comes in Week 7, after consecutive road trips to Madison and then Lincoln to face off against Nebraska.
Full schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Sept. 4
Western Michigan
12 p.m.
2
Sept. 11
Washington
8 p.m.
3
Sept. 18
Northern Illinois
12 p.m.
4
Sept. 25
Rutgers
3:30 p.m.
5
Oct. 2
at Wisconsin
TBA
6
Oct. 9
at Nebraska
TBA
7
Oct. 16
BYE
N/A
8
Oct. 23
Northwestern
TBA
9
Oct. 30
at Michigan State
TBA
10
Nov. 6
Indiana
TBA
11
Nov. 13
at Penn State
TBA
12
Nov. 20
at Maryland
TBA
13
Nov. 27
Ohio State
12 p.m.