2021 Men's College World Series: How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

2021 Men's College World Series: How to watch Virginia vs. Tennessee originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Virginia baseball has been through a wild ride this season, consistently defying the odds to win elimination games and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Now it's all coming to a head in Omaha, where the Cavaliers are ready to begin the 2021 Men's College World Series.

UVA (35-25) is set to kick off their World Series run against the Tennessee Volunteers (50-16). The Vols won the vaunted SEC, while Virginia finished sixth in the ACC.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS vs. TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS HOW TO WATCH

What: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers - 2021 Men's College World Series

Where: Omaha, NE

When: Sunday, June 20, 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers will be broadcast on ESPN2.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS vs. TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS TV SCHEDULE

2:00 PM: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers (LIVE)

2021 MEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Virginia will next play on Tuesday, June 22. If they win, they will play either Texas or Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

If they lose, they will play either Texas or Mississippi State at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS vs. TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS WHAT TO WATCH

Virginia is in the Men's College World Series for the first time since 2015, when they won their only championship in program history. Tennessee is making its first Men's College World Series appearance since 2005. They have never won the title.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS vs. TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kyle Teel, C/INF, Virginia (.320 average, 9 home runs, 40 RBI): Teel leads the Cavaliers in both batting average and homers as a freshman and appears poised to be a team leader for the next few seasons.

Jake Rucker, INF, Tennessee (.331 average, 9 home runs, 55 RBI): Tennessee is one of the best power-hitting teams in the country, with Rucker's nine home runs only good for sixth-most on the team.