2021 Men's College World Series: How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

2021 Men's College World Series: How to watch Virginia vs. Mississippi State originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Virginia baseball got off to a great start in the College World Series Sunday, beating Tennessee 6-0 to move into the winner's bracket.

UVA (35-25) is now set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (46-16), who beat Texas in their first game over the weekend.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE HOW TO WATCH

What: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs - 2021 Men's College World Series

Where: Omaha, NE

When: Tuesday, June 22, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs will be broadcast on ESPN2.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE TV SCHEDULE

7:00 PM: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (LIVE)

2021 MEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

If Virginia wins, they'll play Friday 6 p.m. and will need just one more win to advance to the championship series. If they lose, the Cavaliers will advance to an elimination game Thursday against the winner of Texas vs. Tennessee.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE WHAT TO WATCH

Virginia is in the Men's College World Series for the first time since 2015, when they won their only championship in program history. Mississippi State is making its first Men's College World Series appearance since 2019. They have never won the title.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kyle Teel, C/INF, Virginia (.320 average, 9 home runs, 40 RBI): Teel leads the Cavaliers in both batting average and homers as a freshman and appears poised to be a team leader for the next few seasons.

Mississippi State pitching staff: The Bulldogs struck out 21 Texas batters in their first game Sunday and will look to continue dominating on the mound against Virginia. Hot pitching gets you far in this game no matter the level, so UVA will have to bring at the plate to advance.