2021 matchups that could be Super Bowl LVI previews 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights 2021 season matchups that could be Super Bowl LVI previews. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights 2021 season matchups that could be Super Bowl LVI previews. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Hamilton lands with the Buccaneers after a veteran tryout at rookie minicamp.
Founded in 1994 as an online bookstore, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become the largest Internet-based retailer in the world. The company has also branched out into cloud computing, electronics, and content distribution, and it has begun testing drone delivery in certain areas.
According to a report by Joe Person at the Athletic, the team is in discussions with the Indianapolis Colts about holding joint sessions prior to their preseason game.
The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing in former San Francisco 49ers fifth-round pick WR Trent Taylor.
Team owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday that negotiations with Alex Bowman are underway for a contract extension, calling the situation “a formality” that he would return to the No. 48 Chevrolet next season with a multiyear contract in place. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover “We’ve already started. It should be done any time,” […]
TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -A hat-trick from Ante Rebic helped AC Milan thrash struggling Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday to move a step closer to securing a return to the Champions League next season. Milan have not played in Europe's premier competition since 2014, but a comprehensive victory in Turin kept them third in the standings, three points clear of Juventus in fifth with two games to play. Full back Theo Hernandez scored early on with a thunderous strike, before Franck Kessie's penalty gave Milan a two-goal lead at the interval.
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 13 of 2021 season (Dover International Speedway) […]
GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.
The Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 team — described as “kind of a bunch of weirdos” and a “sea of awkwardness” according to one of its own in driver Alex Bowman — did its best impression of a mutual admiration society after Sunday’s surge to victory at Dover International Speedway. Bowman keyed his radio on the […]
Now they head into June's Copa America in Colombia and Argentina sitting 30th in the FIFA world rankings, ahead of fellow South Americans Paraguay (35), Ecuador (53) and Bolivia (81). * Known as "La Vinotinto" (The Red Wine), thanks to the colour of their shirts, Venezuela are the only South American team to have never qualified for a World Cup.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021
Eagles agree to deal with former Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan
The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.
In news that will surely rattle all Washington fans, Ryan Kerrigan announced Monday that he's joining the Eagles.
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
Editor’s note: This is a track press release from December 2020. Since the September 2020 announcement that Speedway Motorsports would bring NASCAR to Austin, Texas in 2021, a significant question remained: which of the world-class courses at Circuit of The Americas would drivers face? After careful consideration for what will create an unforgettable experience for […]
Eric Schmid's 10-yard pass to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left propelled Sam Houston State to victory vs. South Dakota State in the FCS championship.
Oregon softball ends its two-year hiatus from the NCAA tournament, but in a surprising move, Eugene wasn't selected as a Regional.
Steph Curry scored 16 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to make sure the Warriors would secure the 8th seed in the play-in.
Someone played a cruel hoax on ex-Austin Peay DB Juantarius Bryant