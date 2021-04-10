2021 Masters prize money: Here’s a breakdown of how much money players can win

Kim Luciani, Augusta Chronicle
·2 min read

The Masters Tournament is the first major of the year and the purse for this year’s event remains unchanged for the third straight year at $11,500,000.

Along with a green jacket, gold coin and replica winner’s trophy, this year’s champion will take home a payout of $2,070,000.

Professional players that are cut from the field each receive $10,000, while amateur golfers receive no money prizes.

In 2020, Dustin Johnson took home $2.07 million after winning the tournament in historic fashion.

Related: How much money players won at the 2020 Masters

Johnson broke the tournament scoring record that had stood for 23 years, winning by five shots after shooting 20-under-par 268.

2021 Masters prize money breakdown

1st: $2,070,000
2nd: $1,242,000
3rd: $782,000
4th: $552,000
5th: $460,000
6th: $414,000
7th: $385,250
8th: $356,500
9th: $333,500
10th: $310,500
11th: $287,500
12th: $264,500
13th: $241,500
14th: $218,500
15th: $207,000
16th: $195,500
17th: $184,000
18th: $172,500
19th: $161,000
20th: $149,500
21st: $138,000
22nd: $128,800
23rd: $119,600
24th: $110,400
25th: $101,200
26th: $92,000
27th: $88,550
28th: $85,100
29th: $81,650
30th: $78,200
31st: $74,750
32nd: $71,300
33rd: $67,850
34th: $64,975
35th: $62,100
36th: $59,225
37th: $56,350
38th: $54,050
39th: $51,750
40th: $49,450
41st: $47,150
42nd: $44,850
43rd: $42,550
44th: $40,250
45th: $37,950
46th: $35,650
47th: $33,350
48th: $31,510
49th: $29,900
50th: $28,980

The remainder of professional players will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on scores.

Related

Masters: Weather horn sounds at Augusta National, halting play on moving day

Masters: An early stretch will be 'diabolical' for the leaders on moving day. Here's why.

Opinion: Cameron Champ, just three shots off the lead at Masters, is meeting the moment

Recommended Stories

  • Koepka misses Masters cut, says he's going to take a break

    Brooks Koepka is going to take a long break. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters after trying to play less than a month removed from knee surgery, said Friday that he might not try to compete again until the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island that starts May 20. “I won’t miss it, I know that,” Koepka said.

  • Embarrassment behind him, Wiesberger vaults into Masters contention

    A day after enduring the embarrassment of putting his ball into a water hazard at slippery Augusta National, Bernd Wiesberger made amends with birdie at the same hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday. At the par-five 15th on Thursday, Wiesberger had a super-fast, slick 40-foot downhill eagle putt.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • Who is Will Zalatoris, the guy near the top of the Masters leaderboard?

    Who's Will Zalatoris, the rookie who reached the weekend tied for second place at the Masters?

  • Why was CBS golf analyst Gary McCord banned from covering the Masters golf tournament?

    McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.

  • Masters 2021: Hideki Matsuyama seizes control at Augusta

    Hideki Matsuyama takes a four-stroke lead into Sunday at the Masters after a brilliant second nine.

  • 'Conclusions are misguided:' Tiger Woods crash investigation criticized by forensic experts

    Evidence and data provided by law enforcement in Tiger Woods' crash point to him being unconscious or unaware before impact, forensic experts say.

  • 'Stone-cold killer' Jordan Spieth moves ominously into Masters contention

    If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.

  • Masters 2021: Matthew Wolff DQ'ed after signing incorrect scorecard

    Matthew Wolff was disqualified from the Masters after submitting a lower score than he actually shot.

  • Finau gets a call during Masters delay, from Tom Brady

    Cell phones are almost entirely forbidden at Augusta National, so imagine Tony Finau’s surprise Saturday when he got told during a weather delay that someone wanted to talk with him. Here’s what happened: Play was suspended around 4 p.m. because of dangerous weather in the area, and Finau went to the caddie house to wait for the resumption of play. Dunne approached Finau and said, “somebody wants to talk to you.”

  • Final-round tee times and pairings for the 85th Masters Tournament

    Here's a look at final-round tee times for the 85th Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

  • 3 children younger than 5 were found slain in a Los Angeles apartment and police have arrested their mother

    A grandmother found her young grandchildren, aged 3, 2, and six months, dead in their apartment on Saturday.

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • Si Woo Kim snaps putter at Masters, forced to putt with 3-wood

    Si Woo Kim snapped his putter in the middle of Round 2 of the Masters, forced to use a wood and is still in contention.

  • Lovie Smith considers it ‘an honor’ to be on coach David Culley’s Texans’ staff

    New Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith considers it "an honor" to be on the staff of coach David Culley.

  • Signs You’re Wealthier Than You Think

    “When most think of wealth, they think about money,” said Tom Corley, author of “Rich Habits” and “Change Your Habits, Change Your Life.” “The thinking goes,...

  • Born in Greece, Prince Philip faced exile from infancy

    Britain's irreverent media sometimes referred to him as "Phil the Greek" but in fact, Prince Philip only lived in the land of his birth for 18 months before his family was forced into exile while he was an infant. The future husband of Queen Elizabeth was born on a dining room table at "Mon Repos", a 19th century neoclassical villa on the Ionian island of Corfu, which belonged at the time to his family and is now headquarters of the local archaeological museum. Born Philippos Schleswig-Holstein Sonderburg-Glucksburg, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was part of the Danish royal family, but his birthplace tended to dominate in the public mind.

  • CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Ole Miss (DH)

    Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS Follow along as Arkansas and Ole Miss begin their series with a doubleheader Saturday. SEC Media Portal HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

  • Before you label Noah Gragson a NASCAR villain, Kelley Earnhardt has some perspective

    Perhaps no one in NASCAR is more polarizing than Noah Gragson, who threw punches on pit road during his last race at Atlanta. But JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller knows another side of Noah — and racing.

  • Dog poop and a backyard camera helped reunite lost dog with owner nearly 5 years later

    Bay escaped from his Massachusetts home five years ago. She was captured this week and reunited with her owner.