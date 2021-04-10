2021 Masters prize money: Here’s a breakdown of how much money players can win
The Masters Tournament is the first major of the year and the purse for this year’s event remains unchanged for the third straight year at $11,500,000.
Along with a green jacket, gold coin and replica winner’s trophy, this year’s champion will take home a payout of $2,070,000.
Professional players that are cut from the field each receive $10,000, while amateur golfers receive no money prizes.
In 2020, Dustin Johnson took home $2.07 million after winning the tournament in historic fashion.
Johnson broke the tournament scoring record that had stood for 23 years, winning by five shots after shooting 20-under-par 268.
2021 Masters prize money breakdown
1st: $2,070,000
2nd: $1,242,000
3rd: $782,000
4th: $552,000
5th: $460,000
6th: $414,000
7th: $385,250
8th: $356,500
9th: $333,500
10th: $310,500
11th: $287,500
12th: $264,500
13th: $241,500
14th: $218,500
15th: $207,000
16th: $195,500
17th: $184,000
18th: $172,500
19th: $161,000
20th: $149,500
21st: $138,000
22nd: $128,800
23rd: $119,600
24th: $110,400
25th: $101,200
26th: $92,000
27th: $88,550
28th: $85,100
29th: $81,650
30th: $78,200
31st: $74,750
32nd: $71,300
33rd: $67,850
34th: $64,975
35th: $62,100
36th: $59,225
37th: $56,350
38th: $54,050
39th: $51,750
40th: $49,450
41st: $47,150
42nd: $44,850
43rd: $42,550
44th: $40,250
45th: $37,950
46th: $35,650
47th: $33,350
48th: $31,510
49th: $29,900
50th: $28,980
The remainder of professional players will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on scores.
