2021 March Madness Sweet 16: What to Know?

The Sweet 16 is here and with no games until Saturday, Mar. 27, let us go over some of the most important stats, trends and notes regarding each team left in the NCAA Tournament field.

The Final Four, NCAA Champion and a few tournament specials are available on PointsBet. Today, we go over some points that could assist with your weekend betting and little tidbits to be familiar with before backing a Cinderella to continue or one of the favorites to fall.

Let us, of course, start with the No. 1 and undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs.

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga is attempting to become the first undefeated team since Indiana in 1976 to win a National Championship. The Bulldogs would also become the third non-Power Five team to win a National Championship since 1990. Gonzaga owns the No. 1 adjusted offensive efficiency in the nation (126.3) and is one-of-four teams to rank top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency.

No. 1 Baylor Bears

The Bears rank third in the nation for defensive turnover percentage (24.7%). Baylor forced Wisconsin into 14 turnovers, the Badgers ranked top five in the country for offensive turnover percentage entering that game. Hartford turned the ball over 24 times, while Baylor had 14 turnovers themselves in two games compared to its opponents' 38. Baylor is 2-2 when they fail to score 75 points this season and 24-0 when they surpass 75 points.

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines are the only Big Ten team left in the tournament. Michigan needed every bit of 86 points to beat LSU in the second round. Michigan will need plenty of points versus Florida State. Michigan is 4-4 this season when they score 70 or fewer points and 18-0 when they go over that number. Florida State is 12-1 this season when opponents score 70 or less and 7-5 when they go over.

No. 2 Houston Cougars

Houston is on a nine-game winning streak and currently ranks top 13 in the nation for just about every defensive category. Ranging from adjusted efficiency, two-point percentage, three-point percentage, steal and block percentage, plus more, Houston is a top-three defensive team left in the field. During the winning streak, the Cougars held eight-of-nine opponents under 65 points. Only four-of-30 opponents have gone over that total this season versus Houston.

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Bama has the third-fastest offensive average possession length in the nation (14.2) and it showed with 96 points versus Maryland. The Crimson Tide scored 80 or more points in 19 games this season, going undefeated in those 19. Alabama is 7-6 when they fail to hit 80 points and was held under 72 points in all six losses. Alabama ranks third in adjusted defensive efficiency (87.3) trailing only Loyola-Chicago and Memphis.

No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas will be one-of-four teams facing a double-digit seed in the Sweet 16. Arkansas has 11.9% of its minute continuity back from last season, the lowest in the nation. This is a young team that won 14 of its last 16 games and scored at least 70 points in 14 games, going 12-2 when they do during that stretch. The Razorbacks are the seventh-tallest team remaining in the field, 42nd in the nation. Oral Roberts is 13th in the field and 185th overall, a significant size advantage for Arkansas.

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Florida State's height has terrorized its first two opponents, holding them to 53 and 54 points apiece. The Seminoles have the countries 10th-ranked two-point defense (43.9%). Florida State held UNC-Greensboro and Colorado to a combined 48.1% from two (26/54) through the first two rounds. Both teams also struggled from three, only making 25% on 26-of-54 as Florida State's defense is surging right now.

No. 5 Villanova Wildcats

No Collin Gillespie? No problem. Seven teams played two double-digits to make the Sweet 16 and only four advanced: Alabama, Creighton, Houston and Villanova. The Wildcats have kept five of their last seven opponents under 70 points. Villanova entered the NCAA Tournament with one of the worst three-point defenses in the nation, but have allowed an impressive 31.2% through two games (15/48) versus North Texas and Winthrop.

No. 6 USC Trojans

The Trojans used their height and defense to earn two dominant wins over Drake and Kansas. USC held Drake and Kansas to 51 and 56 points in the first two rounds. Trojans' center Evan Mobley became the first player in Pac-12 history to earn Freshman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year. USC is one-of-five teams to rank top 15 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. The Trojans have shot 17-of-38 (44.7%) from three in the tournament, better than their 35.6% season average.

No. 7 Oregon Ducks

The Ducks won 12 of the last 14 games as they enter the Sweet 16. Oregon lost 72-58 to USC in the only meeting this season and enter 2-2 versus the Trojans since the start of 2019. Oregon ranks top five in the nation over the last five games in field goal percentage and three-point percentage. Oregon is 17-3 when they score at least 70 points this season and 4-3 when they fail to reach 70. Oregon has scored 71 or more in seven of the last eight games, going 7-1 in that span.

No. 8 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers

The Ramblers rank first in adjusted defensive efficiency (86.1), second in defensive rebounding percentage (20.6%) and 11th in minutes continuity (74.8%). Loyola-Chicago also ranks top 16 in adjusted tempo (63.8) and average possession length (18.9) defensively. Center Cameron Krutwig is averaging 16.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in the last four. He leads the team in four-of-five categories (2nd in steals).

No. 11 Syracuse Orange

The Orange are blacking out from three lately. Syracuse has gone 29-of-58 (50%) from three versus San Diego State and West Virginia to open the tournament. The Orange have only attempted 41 two-pointers and made 23 (56%) through two games. The offense is rolling and they are 2-3 versus the top 25 teams in adjusted defensive efficiency and Houston marks the sixth opponent. Only two double-digit seeds have made the Final Four in the last five years: Syracuse and Loyola-Chicago. They could meet in the Elite 8 with victories this weekend.

No. 11 UCLA Bruins

The Bruins are the only team to win three games in the tournament thus far, having played in the first four. BYU never led versus UCLA and after the 14-minute mark, Abilene Christian fell apart and never controlled the lead again. The Bruins cruised to two wins and turned the ball over 12 times in the last two games while forcing 19 turnovers. UCLA has been consistent from three all season, ranking 28th in three-point percentage (37.4%). The Bruins have made either eight or nine triples on 18 attempts in three-straight games.

No. 12 Oregon State Beavers

The Beavers have won eight of the past nine games thanks to stellar shooting and holding all but two opponents to 70 points or less. Oregon State went 32-of-35 (91.4%) from the free-throw line in the win over Oklahoma State and shot 10-of-21 (47.6%) from three versus Tennessee. Versus top 25 ranked defenses, Oregon State is 5-4 this season and will face their most challenging task with the No. 1 ranked defense in Loyola-Chicago. Oregon State has four single-digit victories in its last eight wins and 9-of-19 on the season. Three of Loyola-Chicago's four losses have come by a combined eight points.

No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Only Florida Gulf Coast (2013) won two games in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed — that is until Oral Roberts beat Ohio State and Florida. The Golden Eagles have a dynamic duo between Max Abmas and Kevin Obanar. On the season, Abmas leads the nation with 24.5 PPG and Obanar averages a near double-double of 19.0 points and 9.6 rebounds. The two have taken it up a notch in the NCAA Tournament. Obanar averages 29.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, while Abmas averages 27.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament. Watch out for the two versus a young and fast-paced Arkansas squad.

