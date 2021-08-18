2021 Las Vegas Summer League: All-Rookie Teams

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Summer League concluded after 10 days of action with the Sacramento Kings taking home the championship after defeating the Boston Celtics.

The competition from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas gave fans the opportunity to watch the top picks in the NBA draft for the first time. The likes of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and several others showed out and proved to be the real deal.

While many selected near the top of the draft board impressed, several other first-year players turned in strong performances throughout their time in Las Vegas. Overall, the chance to see the incoming class of players this year proved to be highly entertaining for everyone involved.

With the Las Vegas Summer League now wrapped up, Rookie Wire took a look at the top first-year players and ranked the top frontcourt (3) and backcourt (2) players on each All-Rookie team.

All-Rookie First Team

Our All-Rookie first team is led by Brooklyn Nets guard Cameron Thomas and Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, who were named co-MVPs on Wednesday by the NBA. Thomas led all players in scoring after averaging 27 points, two assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in four games. He produced two 30-point games on the week, and his 36 points scored on Sunday were the most by a player in any game from Las Vegas this year. Mitchell finished his stint in Las Vegas by averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds in five games. He shot a blistering 47.1% from 3-point range and played outstanding defense throughout summer league to help the Kings post a perfect 5-0 record. Here are our selections for the All-Rookie first team:

Position Player Team Backcourt Cam Thomas Brooklyn Nets Backcourt Davion Mitchell Sacramento Kings Frontcourt Jalen Johnson Atlanta Hawks Frontcourt Trey Murphy III New Orleans Pelicans Frontcourt Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets





All-Rookie Second Team

The second team is headlined by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, the top two picks this year in the NBA draft. Cunningham logged three appearances with the Pistons, averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He wrapped up his time in summer league after posting his best game with 24 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Green averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and two assists in three games. He was shut down due to precautionary reasons after suffering a hamstring injury but it is not believed to be serious. He finished second in scoring among all rookies. Here are our selections for the All-Rookie second team:

Position Player Team Backcourt Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons Backcourt Jalen Green Houston Rockets Frontcourt Luka Garza Detroit Pistons Frontcourt Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors Frontcourt Eugene Omoruyi Dallas Mavericks





All-Rookie Third Team

While the NBA named just two teams, we took it one step further and honored the next five best players. Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte topped the third team after averaging 18.2 points, four rebounds and 3.8 rebounds in four games. He finished sixth in scoring among all first-year players while shooting 48.2% from 3-point range. After Moses Moody and Evan Mobley, our third team features a couple of second-round picks in Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (No. 32) and Sandro Mamukelashvili (No. 54). The two each performed well and looked to be some of the best second-round picks in summer league. Here are our selections for the All-Rookie third team:

Position Player Team Backcourt Chris Duarte Indiana Pacers Backcourt Moses Moody Golden State Warriors Frontcourt Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers Frontcourt Jeremiah Robinson-Earl OKC Thunder Frontcourt Sandro Mamukelashvili Milwaukee Bucks





