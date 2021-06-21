Will 2021 be Jason Kelce’s final season with the Philadelphia Eagles?
Jason Kelce is the heart and soul of the Eagles and as the rebuilding Birds look towards the future, Philadelphia’s top speechwriter could be preparing to say goodbye.
The All-Pro center agreed to a contract extension with the Eagles in March, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes it was the setup for one last swan song that could see Kelce released if he doesn’t retire.
Kelce’s contract currently runs through the 2022 season and according to Over The Cap, he’ll get $5.6 million in 2021 and $5.9 million in 2022. Fowler reports that if Kelce isn’t cut or retired by June 2, 2022, the Eagles will be required to pay Kelce something like $30 million.
The scenario just wouldn’t be ideal for the Eagles and he’s not going to earn $30 million, so this is likely it for the guy drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2011 draft.
Kelce has spent his entire career with the Eagles and he’ll one day be inducted into the organization’s ring of honor.
