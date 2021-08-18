2021 Jaguars roster cuts: Tracking Jacksonville’s moves on first cutdown day

On Tuesday, Jacksonville had to make the first round of preseason cuts, bringing their roster down from 90 players to 85. The most notable casualty of the group was tight end, Tim Tebow, the former Heisman-winning quarterback turned professional baseball player who was attempting a return to the NFL.

Jacksonville has two more roster cutdown days before it gets down to the final 53-man roster. It must cut down from 85 to 80 on Aug. 24 before going all the way down to 53 a week later. That final cut of 27 players will be when the bulk of the notable cuts will occur.

Still, here’s a rundown of each player the Jags let go following the preseason opener.

TE Tim Tebow (waived)

Tebow was considered a longshot to make the final roster after making the transition to tight end at 33-years-old, but he hoped to remain around at least for the second preseason game. His first action at tight end went viral for all the wrong reasons, and he didn't make a catch despite extended action late in the game. It's an understandable move for the Jags considering that there are more promising players on the roster at the position. Tebow announced his release on Twitter. https://twitter.com/TimTebow/status/1427623102821933057?s=20

CB D.J. Daniel (waived)

An undrafted free-agent from Georgia who played opposite Tyson Campbell in college, Daniel only played four snaps and didn't record any stats in the preseason opener against Cleveland. https://twitter.com/jordandelugo/status/1427630273236176902?s=20

WR Josh Imatorbhebhe (waived/injured)

Imatorbhebhe was a productive college receiver at Illinois and All-Big Ten honorable mention as a junior in 2019. The undrafted pickup was injured but could be a potential practice squad candidate. https://twitter.com/LaurieFitzptrck/status/1427626873924816919?s=20

WR Tim Jones (waived/injured)

Another undrafted receiver who was waived due to injuries, Jones (who hails from Southern Mississippi) could find himself on a practice squad when he's healthy.

DT Daniel Ross (reserve/injured)

The Jaguars claimed Ross off waivers last December and decided to re-sign him this April. Ross suffered an ankle injury on a chop block in the fourth quarter against Cleveland, and he was placed on the injured reserve.

