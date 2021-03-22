2021 Jags Wire mock: 7-round projections after Week 1 of free agency

The first week of free agency is behind us and the Jacksonville Jaguars made several notable additions to their roster. That makes it the perfect time for us to release a new mock draft as the Jags added a total of 12 new faces from other teams when including their decision to trade for Malcom Brown.

This will mark our second mock of the season as our last one came out over a month ago. It has a lot of elements as the last one due to the Jags free agency approach, but at the same time, it also includes some interesting changes. Just as we did last time, we used Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, and below are the results we came away with.

1. QB, Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Dec 7, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before the 2019 ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, we've said all we needed to say. The Jags can't overthink this (and likely aren't going to). Select Trevor Lawrence and prosper.

25. Safety, Trevon Moehrig , TCU

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) turns to run after an interception during the fourth quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

With the selection of Trevon Moehrig, our first round from last month remains unchanged after the moves the Jags made in free agency. While they did add Rayshawn Jenkins, the argument could be made that the Jags needed more than one new starting safety as Jarrod Wilson has been good, but lacks playmaking ability. When it comes to making plays and an impact in the backfield, Trevon Moehrig may be the best safety in the class — and some would say it's by a significant gap. He'd also bring versatility into the mix, something that new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen will love when looking at how his former team in the Baltimore Ravens utilized their defensive backs. With his addition, the Jags would have a starting four Jenkins, Shaq Griffin, and CJ Henderson

33. Tight end, Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags needed to land an impact pass-catcher at tight end during free agency and didn't do it. That puts them in a predicament where they need to get one early in the draft — and who would be better than Pat Freiermuth who was coached by Jags assistant Tyler Bowen? With Lawrence coming to Jacksonville, the Jags need to link him up with a threat at tight end because the position can help a quarterback immensely as fans have seen with Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo. Freiermuth would give the rookie from Clemson a massive 6-foot-5, 250 pound, target who flourishes in snagging contested balls and picking up yards after the catch.

45. Edge, Joe Tryon, Washington

Oct 12, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and linebacker Laiatu Latu (56) celebrate during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Tryon is another prospect we mock to the Jags in the previous draft and it's because the Jags could very well target an edge-rusher early. The No. 25 overall selection seems like a sweet spot to get a pass-rusher and the Jags will likely consider the options there, but some notable pass rushers could be available if they wait for Round 2 like Tryon. Going back to what was said about Moehrig, Tryon is also versatile who can rush the passer in an even or odd-man front as a defensive end or linebacker, respectively. He's also a different type of player than the Jags' top young pass rushers like K'Lavon Chaisson and Josh Allen and feels like an underrated prospect in run support. With a diverse move set by his side, Tryon is a player it's hard to see Cullen not liking as a team can never have too many pass rushers.

65. WR, Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Nov 14, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) carries the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (27) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the additions of Marvin Jones, Phillip Dorsett, and Jamal Agnew in free agency, it feels like coach Urban Meyer won't be able to resist adding a versatile speed threat at some point in the draft. So with Elijah Moore available at this point, we took a swing at him because it seems he'd be a good value pick for the top of Round 3. Moore's tape suggests he could be a dynamic player in the NFL, bringing a ridiculous mix of explosiveness and elusiveness to the table. Moore will enter the draft with 189 catches, 2,441 yards, and 16 touchdowns to his name as a receiver, which means he's been highly productive in the best conference of the collegiate ranks. As a former Southeastern Conference coach himself, Meyer could see great value in that and view Moore as a piece that could help Lawrence and the offense in general. https://twitter.com/sportsgrind_don/status/1371268748473204739?s=21

(Traded up with Raiders) 79. OT, Walker Little, Stanford

Walker Little's stock is all over the place and that's because he hasn't seen a lot of snaps since 2018. In 2019, his season was cut short because of a knee injury he sustained in September and he opted out in 2020. As a result, some like Mel Kiper Jr. have him coming off the board in Round 1, while others like Eric Edholm view him as a second to third-round pick. At 6-foot-7, 309 pounds, Little is a long prospect with great strength. He has fluid footwork and was a solid pass protector for the Cardinals, however, he'll need some work in the run game. With Walker seeing limited football action since 2018, he needs to sit a year and learn the NFL game. That's exactly why the Jags are perfect for him as they franchised tag Robinson for the year and should give Jawaan Taylor the 2021 season to prove himself. If one of the two isn't the answer, Little, who looked like a first round talent in 2018, would be waiting to become a starter in 2022. In the simulation, we gave up the Jags' second fourth round selection of 2021 and a third and fifth rounder in 2022.

106. CB, Keith Taylor, Washington

Jan 27, 2021; National defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. of Washington (8) drills during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Taylor Jr. made a return to our mock, and it was because he represented excellent value at the top of the fourth round. He was a standout at the Senior Bowl, and as we previously mentioned, Taylor has the technical skills in which a detail-oriented coordinator like Cullen will love. At 6-foot-2, 191-pounds, many see Taylor as a boundary corner, but it seems those spots will be manned by Henderson and Griffin. Still, if the Jags are selecting the best available players late in the draft, Taylor seems like a worthy addition. Besides, last year proved that the Jags need better depth at cornerback as Henderson, Sidney Jones IV, and D.J. Hayden all finished the season on injured reserve.

Rounds 5-7

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) gains yards against Mississippi State during the second half of the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

At7i5576

145.) OG/C Kendrick Green, Illinois - A.J. Cann and Andrew Norwell will be free agents next season. That said, the Jags would be wise to get a versatile lineman like Green (who played guard and center) to groom in 2021 and to have for depth purposes this season. 170.) RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville - The Jags added Carlos Hyde into their running back room this offseason, so there is now a notable veteran presence there for James Robinson. However, don't be surprised if the Jags add a dynamic speed threat like Javian Hawkins to the backfield late in the draft. 249.) DT Ta'Quon Graham, Texas - While the Jags added depth to the defensive line in free agency, it never hurts to get some developmental big men in the trenches towards the end of the draft. At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Ta'Quon Graham is a player who has displayed solid quickness at the snap.

