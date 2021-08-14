2021 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course betting preview, presented by BetMGM

This article is brought to you by BetMGM.

The NASCAR Cup Series has fallen in love with road courses in 2021. For many years, the circuit would visit only two tracks of this ilk — Sonoma in California, and later in the summer, Watkins Glen in New York.

Not this year.

This weekend, the Cup Series will visit the famed Brickyard — but not to race on the conventional rectangular oval track as it had since the mid-1990s. This year, it will do battle on the Grand Prix Road Course for the first time. This will be the sixth weekend this year the series visits a road course, and there‘s one more to go (Charlotte‘s road course in the postseason).

So who has the best shot at making memories this weekend? We discuss.

THE ODDS-ON FAVORITE

Chase Elliott (+220)

Restrictor-plate tracks? Check. Short tracks? Check. Regular oval tracks? Yep, check the box there, too. And road-course circuits? Nobody is better in today‘s NASCAR than Elliott. So is it any wonder he tops the NASCAR racing odds once again this weekend at one of the more unique — and iconic — venues in America?

Elliott is 25 years old and has won 13 career NASCAR Cup Series races already. His old man Bill — you know, Awesome Bill from Dawsonville — won 44 races in 828 starts spanning 1976 to 2012. Dad‘s in the Hall of Fame, where is Chase‘s career going to end up? Who knows, but it‘s certainly off to a great start.

A strong finish here would be just one more career notch in the proverbial belt.

OTHERS: Like Elliott, Kyle Larson (+280) is perched at or near the top of the racing odds every weekend. He‘s multi-dimensional, and as of this weekend he finally caught up with Denny Hamlin at the top of the season‘s standings (they‘re tied, but Hamlin hasn‘t won a race so Larson is the leader on a tiebreak). Larson has won five points races this year (and the All-Star Race) and has 16 top-10 finishes on the season.

Martin Truex, Jr. (+600) is next up in the odds, and he has much more experience at the track than the above two youngsters. He and Kyle Busch (+1000) are worth keeping an eye on.

THE DARK HORSE THREAT

Kevin Harvick (+2500)

OK, so Indy‘s road course isn‘t the same as Indy‘s legendary speedway that has been in use since 1909. So what? Harvick can handle any venue (58 career wins). Harvick‘s three wins at the Indy venue rank third all-time behind Jeff Gordon (five) and Jimmie Johnson (four). Could that good fortune when he‘s in Indy translate to a special day on the road course on Sunday? Time will tell.

After this weekend, Harvick would have only Michigan and Daytona remaining to clinch a win and lock himself into the playoffs. He‘s had success in his career at those two tracks, but why not wrap things up this weekend, right?

THE INTRIGUING LONGSHOT

Chase Briscoe (+3300)

NASCAR‘s top three series have only visited the Indianapolis Grand Prix circuit one other time — last year in the Xfinity Series. Why not go with the guy who won that race and led 30 of the 62 laps — Briscoe? While road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger (+2000) is also an intriguing pick, Briscoe‘s the only guy in the field who has won a NASCAR race at the locale.

Briscoe has three top-10 finishes in the Cup Series this year, and all three have been on road courses. While anything can happen at Daytona (the final regular-season race), this may be Briscoe‘s final chance to lock himself into racing‘s postseason.