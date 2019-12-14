While the Class of 2020 is preparing to sign it's Early Letters of Intent this Wednesday, a very talented underclassmen group[ are also looking harder and harder at it's recruiting and scholarship offers this winter.

Lake Zurich 2021 Rivals.com 3 star ranked ILB Bryan Sanborn (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) decided to give his verbal commitment tonight to the Wisconsin Badgers.

"It's just family there (at Wisconsin)," Sanborn said when asked why he decided to commit to the Badgers. "Between all the coaches and the players it's just a great family feeling and I just couldn't pass up the chance to pl;ay for Wisconsin."

Sanborn, who currently has 14 early scholarship offers will be joining his older brother Jack Sanborn at Wisconsin, who is a sophomore starting middle linebacker for the Badgers

Bryan Sanborn is now the 6th known verbal commitment in the Badgers Class of 2021 and the first from the State of Illinois.

2021 ILB Sanborn commits to Wisconsin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago