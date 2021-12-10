2021 Heisman Trophy: Alabama LB Will Anderson just missed out on being a finalist

Alabama LB Will Anderson earned the Heisman Trophy's best of the rest status on Thursday night.

Anderson was revealed as the No. 5 finisher in the Heisman voting in a special on ESPN. The Heisman Trust revealed players in positions Nos. 5-10 in the voting two days before the award is handed out on Saturday night. The special was a first — the rest of the Heisman vote-getters have been typically revealed after the trophy is lifted by the winner.

The four finalists are Alabama QB Bryce Young, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. Those four players will be in the top four in some order with Young the likely winner. His odds to win the trophy are a miniscule -5000 at BetMGM. Hutchinson and Stroud are tied as No. 2 favorites at +1600.

Anderson has been a terror for opposing offensive lines and it was a slight surprise that he wasn't among the four finalists. Anderson has 15.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss and leads the nation in both categories. He won the Nagurski Award for best linebacker earlier in the night.

Players Nos. 6-10

Anderson finished ahead of Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, Georgia DL Jordan Davis and Iowa State RB Breece Hall among the players who finished in the top 10.

Both Hall (10th) and Walker (6th) were finalists for the Doak Walker Award for best running back. Walker won the award as Michigan State went 10-2 and he rushed for 1,646 yards.

Davis (9th) won the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman and the Bednarik Award for best defensive player on Thursday night. He's been a huge part of a dominant Georgia defense by clogging up rushing lanes.

Ridder (8th) is the QB of the only undefeated team in college football. Cincinnati (13-0) will play Alabama in the College Football Playoff as the first non-Power Five team to qualify for the final four.

Corral (7th) completed nearly 70% of his passes and had 31 total touchdowns as Ole Miss posted its first 10-win regular season in school history.