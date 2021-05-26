2021 Giro d’Italia live stream broadcast schedule

The Giro d’Italia’s decisive final week streams live on NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium.

The Giro, cycling’s first Grand Tour of the season, covers mountain stages in the Italian Alps and concludes with a time trial into Milan on Sunday.

Colombian Egan Bernal, who in 2019 became the first South American to win the Tour de France, has worn the pink leader’s jersey since winning stage 9.

Bernal, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, looks to become the first man to win the Giro in his debut since Alberto Contador in 2008 and the third winner from South America after Colombian Nairo Quintana and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz.

The other Grand Tour winners in the field are 2018 Vuelta a España champion Simon Yates of Great Britain and Italian Vincenzo Nibali, who won all three Grand Tours, including the 2014 Tour de France.

2021 Giro d’Italia Broadcast Schedule

