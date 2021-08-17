2021 Georgia football schedule
Georgia football is almost back and the Bulldogs will kickoff the season ranked No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.
The Dawgs get things going in Charlotte on September 4 vs No. 3 ranked Clemson.
Here is the full 2021 UGA football schedule.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time/TV
Result
Saturday, Sept. 4
Clemson
Charlotte, NC
7:30pm ET ABC
Saturday, Sept. 11
UAB
Athens, GA
3:30pm ET ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 18
South Carolina
Athens, GA
7:00pm ET ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 25
Vanderbilt
Nashville, TN
Time TBA/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 2
Arkansas
Athens, GA
Time TBA/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 9
Auburn
Auburn, AL
Time TBA/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 16
Kentucky
Athens, GA
Time TBA/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 23
Bye week
NA
NA
Saturday, Oct. 30
Florida
Jacksonville, FL
3:30pm ET CBS
Saturday, Nov. 6
Missouri
Athens, GA
Time TBA/TV TBA
Saturday, Nov. 13
Tennessee
Knoxville, TN
Time TBA/TV TBA
Saturday, Nov. 20
Charleston Southern
Athens, GA
Time TBA/TV TBA
Saturday, Nov. 27
Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA
Time TBA/TV TBA
Saturday, Dec. 4
SEC Championship
Atlanta, GA
4:00pm ET CBS