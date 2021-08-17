2021 Georgia football schedule

Georgia football is almost back and the Bulldogs will kickoff the season ranked No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The Dawgs get things going in Charlotte on September 4 vs No. 3 ranked Clemson.

Here is the full 2021 UGA football schedule.

Date

Opponent

Location

Time/TV

Result

Saturday, Sept. 4

Clemson

Charlotte, NC

7:30pm ET ABC

Saturday, Sept. 11

UAB

Athens, GA

3:30pm ET ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 18

South Carolina

Athens, GA

7:00pm ET ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 25

Vanderbilt

Nashville, TN

Time TBA/TV TBA

Saturday, Oct. 2

Arkansas

Athens, GA

Time TBA/TV TBA

Saturday, Oct. 9

Auburn

Auburn, AL

Time TBA/TV TBA

Saturday, Oct. 16

Kentucky

Athens, GA

Time TBA/TV TBA

Saturday, Oct. 23

Bye week

NA

NA

Saturday, Oct. 30

Florida

Jacksonville, FL

3:30pm ET CBS

Saturday, Nov. 6

Missouri

Athens, GA

Time TBA/TV TBA

Saturday, Nov. 13

Tennessee

Knoxville, TN

Time TBA/TV TBA

Saturday, Nov. 20

Charleston Southern

Athens, GA

Time TBA/TV TBA

Saturday, Nov. 27

Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA

Time TBA/TV TBA

Saturday, Dec. 4

SEC Championship

Atlanta, GA

4:00pm ET CBS

