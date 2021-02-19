2021 Genesis Invitational Friday tee times, TV info

After a week in Northern California at Pebble Beach, the PGA Tour heads South down U.S. 101 for the final event of this season’s West Coast swing.

Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades plays host once again to the 2021 Genesis Invitational, hosted by 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods. While Woods won’t be teeing it up this week, the field certainly isn’t lacking in talent with eight of the top-10 golfers in the world playing.

Sam Burns took the first-round lead after a 7-under 64 on Thursday. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Max Homa at T-2 at 5 under, followed by a host of players T-4 at 4 under.

Check out the tee times and TV info for the second round of the Genesis Invitational. All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Tee times

1st tee

Time Players 9:40 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Abraham Ancer, Robby Shelton 9:51 a.m. Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Cameron Davis 10:02 a.m. Branden Grace, Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander 10:13 a.m. Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Jimmy Walker 10:24 a.m. Nick Taylor, Austin Cook, Russell Knox 10:35 a.m. Kevin Na, Nate Lashley, Pat Perez 10:46 a.m. Jim Herman, Lanto Griffin, Charles Howell III 10:57 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Brian Gay, Wesley Bryan 11:08 a.m. Russell Henley, Brian Stuard, Padraig Harrington 11:19 a.m. Tyler Strafaci, Tim Widing, Tae Hoon Kim 2:10 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Joel Dahmen, Will Zalatoris 2:21 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Danny Lee, Kevin Streelman 2:32 p.m. Harold Varner III, Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman 2:43 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa 2:54 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson 3:05 p.m. Sung Kang, Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau 3:16 p.m. Adam Long, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew Fitzpatrick 3:27 p.m. Michael Thompson, Andrew Landry, J.T. Poston 3:38 p.m. Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Jim Furyk 3:49 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Matt Jones, Talor Gooch

10th tee

Time Players 9:40 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Luke List, Sam Burns 9:51 a.m. Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Doug Ghim 10:02 a.m. Harry Higgs, Scott Harrington, Tyler McCumber 10:13 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Andrew Putnam 10:24 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele 10:35 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth 10:46 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Rickie Fowler, Brendan Steele 10:57 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak, Chez Reavie 11:08 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Gary Woodland 11:19 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Patrick Rodgers, Bo Hoag 2:10 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Wyndham Clark, Sepp Straka 2:21 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy 2:32 p.m. James Hahn, Camilo Villegas, Xinjun Zhang 2:43 p.m. Martin Laird, Brendon Todd, Troy Merritt 2:54 p.m. Stewart Cink, C.T. Pan, Ryan Armour 3:05 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann, Scott Piercy 3:16 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama 3:27 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, Corey Conners 3:38 p.m. Lucas Glover, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Matthew NeSmith 3:49 p.m. Willie Mack III, John Augenstein, Angus Flanagan

TV, radio information

Friday, Feb. 19

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Twitter: 9:45-10:45 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Twitter: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Twitter: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

