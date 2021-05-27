2021 French Open men’s singles draw, bracket

Axios

When sports shut down last spring, it instantly made the pandemic feel more urgent and signaled just how drastically our lives were about to change.What's happening: Now that fans are returning in droves, sports are once again acting as a barometer of the world's well-being and foreshadowing our future reality — only this time, it's a reality worth getting excited about.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNormalcy is on the way, and you don't have to look any further than Madison Square Garden for proof.The state of play: After progressing through various stages — from complete shutdowns to playing in bubbles — it finally feels like the lights have been turned back on. And that's because we're finally getting the virus under control.Cases: The pace of new infections in the U.S. fell by nearly 20% over the past week — the fifth straight week of double-digit declines.Vaccines: Half of American adults are fully vaccinated, and roughly 62% of adults have gotten at least one shot, according to the CDC.Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosWhere it stands: Crowd limits are constantly changing, but one thing is true across the sports landscape: the numbers are only getting bigger.🏀 10 of the NBA's 16 playoff teams are admitting 10,000+ fans, and the Celtics (19,000), Heat (17,000), Hawks (16,000) and Mavericks (15,000) will host near full-capacity crowds this weekend.🏒 Every non-Canadian NHL playoff team is permitting thousands of fans, and the Predators will host the postseason's largest crowd tonight for Game 6 against the Hurricanes (14,107 fans).🏁 The Indy 500 will permit 135,000 fans this weekend, making it the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic.⚾️ Four MLB teams (Rangers, Braves, Astros, D-Backs) are at full capacity and five more (Red Sox, Royals, Tigers, Orioles, Indians) will join them over the next week. By July 5, 21 teams plan to be at 100% capacity, per The Athletic (subscription).🏈 All 32 NFL teams can host fans at training camp this summer, and 30 teams have already been approved to open at full capacity this fall.⛳️ The PGA Championship welcomed roughly 10,000 spectators last Sunday, producing a wild scene on the 18th fairway. The British Open is hopeful for 75% capacity in July.⚽️ Austin FC will christen its new stadium next month with a full-capacity crowd (20,500), and the same guidelines will be in the place for the USWNT's friendly three days earlier.Of note: After being away from sports stadiums for months, some fans appear to have forgotten how to behave. On Wednesday night alone...A 76ers fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook.A Knicks fans spit on Trae Young.Dodgers fans left their child alone crying so they could fight some Astros fans.A Nationals fan went streaking and ended up in a tube.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.