2021 Free Agency: DL Leonard Williams would be splash signing for Chargers

With a healthy amount of salary cap space, the Chargers will look to make some notable free agent signings in hopes of bolstering an already talented roster to finally dethrone the Chiefs as AFC West champions.

Among the big-name players that could be available come March that would make a lot of sense for Los Angeles is Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

After struggling to piece it all together in 2019, Williams boasted his best season to date the year after, which included double-digit sacks (11.5), and career-highs in quarterback hits (30), pressures (42) and tackles for loss (14). He finished as Pro Football Focus’ sixth-best interior defensive lineman.

The interior part of the Bolts’ defensive line leaves a lot to be desired.

Linval Joseph was arguably the best player among the crop last season, but he will be on the final year of his deal. Jerry Tillery hasn’t lived up to his first-round status. Justin Jones has flashed here and there, but he hasn’t been consistently dominant.

Given the fact that head coach Brandon Staley’s system is heavily predicated on being able to win one-on-one matchups in the trenches, the Chargers could benefit from someone like Williams who has proven himself as a premiere pass-rusher and a reliable run defender.

After playing this past season on the franchise tag, Williams enters this offseason well-deserving of a big paycheck. With a projected $24.2 million available in cap space, Los Angeles could afford to work out a deal to add the former first-round pick.