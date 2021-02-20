2021 Free Agency: Chargers TE Hunter Henry’s decision looms

The Chargers’ decision on tight end Hunter Henry looms.

Henry is currently a pending free agent. Free agency begins March 17 this year, but the negotiating window opens March 15. At that point, Henry’s camp can discuss a contract with any team. Until then, Los Angeles has exclusive negotiating rights with him.

So what will they do? Re-sign him to a long-term contract? Franchise tag him for a second straight year? Or see him depart in free agency and hope to get a compensatory pick in the 2022 NFL draft?

The 26-year-old has amassed 1,265 yards and nine touchdowns in 26 games over the last two seasons. While he’s proven himself as a complete tight end, Henry has missed six games the last two seasons and 25 in his five-year career.

If Henry leaves in free agency this offseason, L.A. might be able to get third-round 2022 compensatory pick. The comp pick formula is based on free agents signed and lost.

What about the Chargers tagging Henry for the second straight year? This would allow the team more time to work out a long-term deal. The franchise tag window runs from next February 23 through March 9.

Or, Henry could get the long-term extension that he is likely anticipating. Given his production, Henry is going to have a market as one of the better all-around tight ends in football and teams are bound to inquire.

With a projected cap of $180 million, the Chargers will have a little over $23 million in space. That’s plenty to keep Henry around.

Heading into free agency, Henry is keeping an open mind. But there’s one thing he wants to make sure he has in place wherever he goes.

“I want to play somewhere there’s a good quarterback,” Henry said. “That’s huge for our position. It makes things a lot easier. Playing with a good quarterback always makes things better.

You gotta look at both. You gotta look at some of the financial stuff, but not dive too deep into it that you go chasing it because I also want to play with a good quarterback.”

If Los Angeles moves on from Henry, they could sign or trade for a tight end and continue to groom Donald Parham and Stephen Anderson, or they could draft one in the early rounds of the draft.

My prediction is that the Bolts sign him to a four-year deal worth $48 per year.

Henry had his best season with quarterback Justin Herbert distributing the wealth, and the continuity goes a long way.