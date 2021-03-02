2021 Free Agency: What will Chargers do with safety Rayshawn Jenkins?

The Chargers will have a handful of unrestricted players set to hit free agency and among the notables is safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

After spending the beginning of his career as an outlier in the secondary, Jenkins was a key contributor at both safety spots and as the team’s dime backer, especially during the absence of Derwin James the past two seasons.

In 2019, Jenkins led the team in defensive snaps, posting a career-high in interceptions (3). In 2020, he finished second in tackles (84) while amassing four passes defensed, two interceptions and a sack.

Jenkins was ranked 29th out of 94 in his position by Pro Football Focus

Jenkins, the team’s fourth-round pick of the 2017 NFL draft, recently turned 27 years old. Still relatively young, he has shown that he can be counted on in the starting role.

Given the fact that Nasir Adderley struggled in the single-high role last season, Jenkins is a candidate to start there next season after proving his worth at the spot in 2019.

While he’s improved each season, his tackling still leaves a little bit to be desired. With the new coaching staff, it’s correctable.

But what remains to be seen is if head coach Brandon Staley wants to be the one who maximizes his skillset or if he’d rather roll with someone who’s already familiar with his system like John Johnson to pair with James.

The likelihood of him returning is moderate. My prediction is that the Bolts will re-sign him to a three-year deal worth $21 million.

What that being said, what should L.A. do? Vote in the poll below.