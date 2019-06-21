2021 four-star tight end Cane Berrong commits to Notre Dame

Nxfnpsbujksdnizvnlom

It only took one trip to South Bend for Cane Berrong. One of the top tight ends in the south camped at Notre Dame a couple of weeks ago, and after thinking on it a couple of weeks, he has pulled the trigger to the Irish.

Since his younger brother played recreation football at a young age, and his team was Notre Dame, the older Berrong has been a fan.

The four-star tight end out of Bowersville (Ga.) Hart County has been offered by 26 schools, and the Irish were offer No. 6 for the rising junior. Since early January, the Irish have been in pursuit and Berrong has made his decision.

"I really figured it out right after the visit up there," said Berrong. "When I was going home, I knew it, but I wanted to think about it, see how I felt a little later and when I still felt the same way after a couple of weeks, I decided to pull the trigger.

"I was considering Penn State, Michigan, NC State, LSU and Georgia too before committing, but now that I am committed to Notre Dame, I am shutting my recruitment down."

The relationship Berrong developed with Chip Long played a big role in this decision. Long was first to know of the decision.

"I called and committed to coach Long this morning and I think I surprised him. I caught him off guard and he was excited. I have a really good connection with coach Long and I like that he is from the south, that he played tight end and that he coaches tight ends and is the offensive coordinator.

"I also like the tight end tradition they have and I know they can challenge me academically and athletically. When I was up there, I felt at home too and it is just a good fit for me."

A few hours after letting coach Long know of his decision, Berrong spoke to head coach Brian Kelly. Like Long, he was excited about the news. "Coach Kelly said I made a really good decision," said Berrong.

The plan for Berrong was to enjoy the recruiting process and commit sometime around this time next year, but with the feeling he has about Notre Dame, he changed his plan and is now strong with the Irish.