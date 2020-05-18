Oregon Ducks land 2021 four-star OL Jonah Miller
The Oregon Ducks entered the month of May with only a handful of commitments in the 2021 recruiting class, but head coach Mario Cristobal reiterated that Oregon is "big-game fishing" and might come out with its best class yet.
Once again Cristobal and his staff have been proven right with the commitment of composite four-star offensive lineman Jonah Miller. The 6'8", 285-pound lineman from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona announced via his Twitter the decision to play college football in Eugene.
Thank you to @coach_cristobal and @CoachMirabal for accepting me into their program!!! #scoducks #GoDucks #TakeFlight21 🦆☝️ pic.twitter.com/FDd1jbBU8S
— jonahmiller (@jonahmiller17) May 18, 2020
247Sports rates Miller as the 28th best offensive tackle prospect in the country, 25th by composite ranking, and the sixth-best player in the state of Arizona.
Earlier in the day, Miller said he will announce his decision around 3:00 p.m. and Cristobal had already tweeted that a commitment had been landed from someone.
#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/cQHXc53Q4J
— Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) May 18, 2020
He also held offers from Arizona State, Penn State, Texas, USC, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Utah.
He announced a top-six of Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, USC, Texas and Penn State on May 5th.
— jonahmiller (@jonahmiller17) May 5, 2020
At that time, fellow Oregon football four-star commits Jackson Powers Light and Ty Thompson were all-in on bringing Miller to Eugene, Oregon.
— Jackson Powers Light (@bigjax36) May 5, 2020
you know where home is 💚🦆
— ty thompson⛽️ (@ty_thompson7) May 5, 2020
You can watch his junior season highlights here.
