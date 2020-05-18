Oregon Ducks land 2021 four-star OL Jonah Miller

The Oregon Ducks entered the month of May with only a handful of commitments in the 2021 recruiting class, but head coach Mario Cristobal reiterated that Oregon is "big-game fishing" and might come out with its best class yet.

Once again Cristobal and his staff have been proven right with the commitment of composite four-star offensive lineman Jonah Miller. The 6'8", 285-pound lineman from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona announced via his Twitter the decision to play college football in Eugene.

247Sports rates Miller as the 28th best offensive tackle prospect in the country, 25th by composite ranking, and the sixth-best player in the state of Arizona.

Earlier in the day, Miller said he will announce his decision around 3:00 p.m. and Cristobal had already tweeted that a commitment had been landed from someone.

He also held offers from Arizona State, Penn State, Texas, USC, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Utah.

He announced a top-six of Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, USC, Texas and Penn State on May 5th.

At that time, fellow Oregon football four-star commits Jackson Powers Light and Ty Thompson were all-in on bringing Miller to Eugene, Oregon.

you know where home is 💚🦆 — ty thompson⛽️ (@ty_thompson7) May 5, 2020

You can watch his junior season highlights here.

