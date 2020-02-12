2021 four-star athlete Anthony Beavers Jr. decommits from Oregon

Dylan Mickanen
NBC Sports Northwest

Days after the departure of cornerbacks coach Donte' Williams, the 2021 Oregon Ducks recruiting class has taken a hit.

Four-star athlete Anthony Beavers Jr. has reopened his recruitment and in the process has decommitted from Mario Cristobal and the Ducks. 

Following reports of Williams leaving for USC, the California native tweeted the following reaction.

Four-out-of-five experts on 247Sports have switched their prediction from Oregon to USC. He's currently the 13th ranked player in California in next season's recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete originally committed to Oregon last April and described his decision as a dream come true.

Well, it appears Beavers in a Ducks uniform will remain in Oregon fans' dreams but not his.

