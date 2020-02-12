Days after the departure of cornerbacks coach Donte' Williams, the 2021 Oregon Ducks recruiting class has taken a hit.

Four-star athlete Anthony Beavers Jr. has reopened his recruitment and in the process has decommitted from Mario Cristobal and the Ducks.

As of Today, My Recruitment Is Wide Open - Anthony Beavers JR💯 — DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) February 12, 2020

Following reports of Williams leaving for USC, the California native tweeted the following reaction.

Four-out-of-five experts on 247Sports have switched their prediction from Oregon to USC. He's currently the 13th ranked player in California in next season's recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete originally committed to Oregon last April and described his decision as a dream come true.

Dreams Do Come True...... Happy Birthday Lil Bro😁 pic.twitter.com/QhdLjsNVAj — DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) April 15, 2019

Well, it appears Beavers in a Ducks uniform will remain in Oregon fans' dreams but not his.

2021 four-star athlete Anthony Beavers Jr. decommits from Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest