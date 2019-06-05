2021 Florida DB Rance Conner talks LSU offer

Sfbxczu9yzkczjn0tyqv

When Rance Conner wrapped up his sophomore season at Florida high school powerhouse Booker T. Washington, he had yet to receive his first college scholarship offer. But after putting together a standout season, it didn't take long for schools to notice him. Conner added his first offer from FIU in January and has seen a steady flow of interest ever since. Last month, he picked up his biggest offer to date, courtesy of LSU. Now Conner is working on getting to Baton Rouge for a visit, so he can see the school up close for himself. Rivals.com caught up with Conner to talk Tigers.

"Right now I have offers from FIU, Southern Miss, Utah State and LSU. I've been talking to LSU the most."

LSU: "They offered me May 1 and I've been talking to the defensive backs coach, Coach Raymond, the most. He's a cool guy and when you really get to know him he's down-to-Earth and can relate to me."

LSU defensive back tradition: "It felt to get that one because that was my first Power Five offer and they are known producing defensive backs and putting guys in the league."

Plans to get to Baton Rouge: "They want me to get to campus for a visit and a camp and I'm working on it. Our coach usually takes us to schools in the summer so hopefully we can make it up there."

Knowledge of the program: "They are DBU to me."

Expectations for a visit: "I just want to get to see how the school is, how the campus is and stuff like that. Get a feel for if I really like it and if I could see myself playing there."

Other camps this summer: "I'm going to go to UCF, Miami and a few other places."

