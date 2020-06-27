2021 five-star Center Chet Holmgren announces Georgetown in top seven

Five-star center Chet Holmgren announced his top seven schools, and Georgetown made the cut, the class 2021 prospect released on Friday.

His top seven include Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, and North Carolina.

Final 7‼️🤟🏼 Thankyou to all the coaches who have recruited me to this point🙏🏼@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/hHWnlSaVIU — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) June 26, 2020

Holmgren, a 7-foot unicorn, is ranked No. 2 in his class. But if top recruit, Jonathan Kumingha, reclassifies from the class of 2021 to 2020, Holmgren will likely take over the No. 1 spot.

Things will get interesting the closer Holmgren gets to his graduation, as he's expected to be courted by the NBA G-League -- a route other top high school prospects have already chosen.

