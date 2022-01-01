2021 final statistics: Tennessee’s leaders for passing yards

The 2021 season has concluded for Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC).

The Vols dropped a 48-45 overtime decision to Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The Vols recorded wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee suffered losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Purdue.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders.

Tennessee’s leaders for passing yards are listed below.

Hendon Hooker, 2,945 yards

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Joe Milton III, 375 yards

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) drops back to pass the ball against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Bailey, 16 yards

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Gaston Moore, 6 yards

Tennessee quarterback Gaston Moore (13) warms up before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Princeton Fant, 0 yards (0-for-1)

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates a touchdown during a game against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

