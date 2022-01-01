2021 final statistics: Tennessee’s leaders for sacks

The 2021 season has concluded for Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC).

The Vols dropped a 48-45 overtime decision to Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The Vols recorded wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee suffered losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Purdue.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders.

Tennessee’s leaders for sacks are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 5.5 sacks

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Byron Young, 5.5 sacks

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Emory Jones #5 of the Florida Gators looks to pass against Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Matthew Butler, 5 sacks

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) celebrating after a defensive stop during the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tyler Baron, 4 sacks

Tennessee linebacker Tyler Baron (9) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Aaron Beasley, 1.5 sacks

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Quain Blakely, 1.5 sacks

Tennessee defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely (48) plays against Tennessee Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Theo Jackson, 1.5 sacks

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Caleb Tremblay, 1.5 sacks

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

