2021 final statistics: Tennessee’s leaders for tackles

The 2021 season has concluded for Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC).

The Vols dropped a 48-45 overtime decision to Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The Vols recorded wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee suffered losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Purdue.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders.

Tennessee’s leaders for tackles are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 128 tackles

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Aaron Beasley, 84 tackles

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Trevon Flowers, 82 tackles

Sep 25, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs with the ball as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Jackson, 78 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Alontae Taylor, 60 tackles

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) carries the ball against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

