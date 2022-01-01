2021 final statistics: Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards

The 2021 season has concluded for Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC).

The Vols dropped a 48-45 overtime decision to Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The Vols recorded wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee suffered losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Purdue.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders.

Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards are listed below.

Cedric Tillman, 1,081 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) is defended by Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Velus Jones Jr., 807 yards

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) runs past Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

JaVonta Payton, 413 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) runs up the sideline after making a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jalin Hyatt, 226 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) looks down at Purdue safety Cam Allen (10) following catching a pass in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown during the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Princeton Fant, 220 yards

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates a touchdown during a game against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

