2021 final statistics: Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards

The 2021 season has concluded for Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC).

The Vols dropped a 48-45 overtime decision to Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The Vols recorded wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee suffered losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Purdue.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders.

Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards are listed below.

Jabari Small, 792 yards

Running back Jabari Small #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball as defensive back Shawn Robinson #12 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker, 620 yards

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs in a touchdown in the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tiyon Evans, 525 yards

Oct 9, 2021; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) runs for a touchdown during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Wright, 409 yards

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Len'Neth Whitehead, 207 yards

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

