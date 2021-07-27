2021 Fantasy Football: Power ranking all 32 NFL teams
We preview all 32 teams for the 2021 fantasy football season, asking three pressing questions, showcasing each squad's fantasy relevant players, and debating which side to bet on their projected season win total.
Let's get to it!
Teams 32-29: Patriots are bottom of the fantasy barrel
31. New York Jets
30. Houston Texans
29. Detroit Lions
Teams 28-25: Too many unknown factors with these squads
27. Miami Dolphins
25. Chicago Bears
Teams 24-21: Four groups with intriguing upside
22. New York Giants
Teams 20-17: Quarterback questions dominate this crew
19. Atlanta Falcons
18. Denver Broncos
Teams 16-13: New eras shine
Teams 12-9: Playoff-bound quartet
12. Baltimore Ravens
11. Seattle Seahawks