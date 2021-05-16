2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Tight Ends

Who will be the surprise tight end of 2021?

When George Kittle went down in 2020, Darren Waller emerged as an unstoppable force for the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished second only to the otherworldly Travis Kelce is total fantasy tight-end scoring.

So, too, did Robert Tonyan emerge from the depths of waiver wires to become a touchdown-scoring machine for the Green Bay Packers.

Who will make that leap this season?

Will it be phenom rookie Kyle Pitts with the Atlanta Falcons? Will T.J. Hockenson make another leap as the primary pass-catcher for the Lions? Will Mark Andrews finally enter the top-three finishers at the position?

Whoever is your pick, our analysts can help you when it's time to draft a tight end with their rankings below, and don't forget to join or sign up for a fantasy football league now!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros