2021 Falcons Mock Draft: Surprise in first round

With all the different options the Atlanta Falcons have in the upcoming NFL draft, it’s important for the team to be ready for all scenarios. By preparing for the unexpected, there won’t be any surprises on draft day.

Using the Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine, we went through a scenario where the Falcons take the most talented player at each pick, while disregarding the needs of the team.

Round 1 (No. 4 ): TE/WR Kyle Pitts - Florida

The Falcons don't really need a tight end or a wide receiver heading into the 2021 season. With a talent like Kyle Pitts is available, though, the possibility has to at least enter the minds of Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith. Pitts is a matchup nightmare and the idea of adding him to an offense that already features Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley has to have Smith salivating.

Round 2 (No. 35): DL Christian Barmore - Alabama

With a switch to a 3-4 base ensuing, the Falcons should be looking for the best fits for their new scheme. While Grady Jarrett and Marlon Davidson are great fits at defensive end, having a nose tackle who could also rotate with those two in nickel sets will be useful as well. Christian Barmore is a great fit for this role and played in a similar scheme at Alabama.

Round 3 (No. 68): OL James Hudson - Cincinnati

Another outside of the box pick for the Falcons would be taking a guy who played left tackle in college in the mid-rounds and moving him to left guard. James Hudson is a great fit for the Falcons' outside-zone scheme at left guard and would be a perfect upgrade over James Carpenter. The former left tackle could slot into the starting role and provide better pass and run blocking.

Round 4 (No. 108): S Israel Mukuamu - South Carolina

Listed as a cornerback in college, Israel Mukuamu played more of the star role for South Carolina. It's their version of a big nickel role where he plays like a free safety on some snaps, strong safety on other snaps and some at slot corner. The versatility he could provide would be key for a role in Dean Pees' new scheme and give him a shot at starting early.

Round 5 (No. 149): RB Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State

While waiting this long for a running back seems counter intuitive to the old guard of the NFL, the Falcons would be smart to do so considering how deep the class is. Chuba Hubbard is a highly productive back and has all the tools to be a beast in the NFL. His Heisman-level performances in college will be amplified in the NFL.

Round 5 (No. 181): EDGE Patrick Johnson - Tulane

Waiting til the fifth round to take an edge defender is probably not the ideal strategy. But the edge class in this year's draft is somewhat weak compared to most years. Instead of forcing the team to take a lesser talent in the third or fourth round, taking a guy with the tools like Patrick Johnson makes a ton of sense in the fifth.

Round 5 (No. 183): EDGE Chauncey Golston - Iowa

Going back-to-back edge defenders and adding in Chauncey Golston makes even more sense. Adding guys who are raw at the position but have the tools to be coached up and they have the potential to prosper. Dean Pees had success doing this in Baltimore and this could be how he makes the Falcons' defense better in 2021.

Round 6 (No. 189): CB Olaijah Griffin - Southern California

Depth at cornerback is definitely a need. And taking the son of legendary rapper Warren G in the sixth round makes sense for more reasons than just his ability as a cornerback. His play is solid, and adding someone who already understands what it's like to be from a famous family could help some of the younger players adjust to the spotlight of the NFL.

Round 6 (No. 218): S Christian Uphoff - Illinois State

While Christian Uphoff played cornerback in the college ranks, the Falcons should look to get Uphoff to move back to his free safety role from his junior season. Uphoff has all the speed and intelligence to be a perfect deep safety for Pees' defense, and his length will allow him to cover more ground than the average sized safety.

