2021 Falcons mock draft: Atlanta makes two first-round trades

Matt Urben
·11 min read
The Atlanta Falcons maneuvering around so that they can get a second first-round pick would be an amazing move for them in this draft. There’s a ton of talent in that 10-15 range that should be available for them including multiple scheme fits that other teams may not have rated as highly. The Matt Ryan restructure also makes a trade down the priority move.

The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine allows trades and using that simulator, this scenario popped up. It made too much sense to make these moves when each spot came up. This could be a great way to get not only a ton of picks, but potentially two picks in the top 15 to be potential starters.

Trade 1: Falcons send No. 4 overall to the Eagles for their No. 6 pick, their second-round pick (No. 37 overall), their fifth-round pick (No. 150 overall), their 7th round pick (No. 228 overall) and their 2022 2nd-round pick

The Falcons just restructured Matt Ryan's deal, so going with a quarterback doesn't make sense. To trade down even two spots with the Eagles makes a ton of sense so that the team can get a ton of selections to fill out the roster and potentially have flexibility to move back up. The Eagles wound up selecting Trey Lance at this selection in the sim.

Trade 2: Falcons send No. 6 pick to the 49ers for their No. 12 pick, their second-round pick (No. 43 overall), and two fifth-round picks (Nos. 155 and 172 overall)

With Justin Fields still there at 6, the Falcons could have gone with him. However, in this situation, another trade down made sense. This time, it was with the 49ers. Picking up three additional picks adds to the flexibility, and San Francisco get Fields on a somewhat more responsible amount in trade than most quarterbacks would cost.

Trade 3: Falcons trade both second-round picks they picked up (Nos. 37 and 43 overall) to the Patriots for their 1st-round pick (No. 15 overall), 3rd-round pick (No. 96 overall) and 4th-round pick (No. 139 overall)

At No. 12 overall, it was tough to decide between Devonta Smith, Micah Parsons, Kwity Paye and Najee Harris. Obviously, Parsons was the selection, but it made sense to trade up and get one more first-round pick for the best player at his position and a great scheme fit for Arthur Smith. Adding in the third and fourth-round picks only helps the roster depth in Atlanta.

Round 1, No. 12 overall: EDGE Micah Parsons, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons need a prime pass rusher who can attack the quarterback effectively, and Micah Parsons projects best as a pass rushing linebacker who fits into a heavy blitz scheme. He had experience at defensive end in high school and has great size for the role. Dean Pees will use him well as the weak outside linebacker in 3-man fronts for the Falcons.

Round 1, No. 15 overall: RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Harris was sitting right there at 15. The opportunity was too good to waste. The Falcons would have the perfect running back for Arthur Smith's offense. He fits in as a rusher, receiver and blocker right away for any NFL team. He is a bit older than the average rookie at 23 and might just be a one-contract player, but his impact over five years will be worth the selection.

Round 2, No. 35 overall: OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons could use an ideal left guard for the scheme. Alex Leatherwood has been a favorite for the selection based on his fit and experience at both left tackle and guard spots in college. Leatherwood should fit in well next to Jake Matthews and either Matt Hennessy or whatever free agent the Falcons sign to play the center position.

Round 3, No. 68 overall: CB Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

A familiar name for the Falcons could pop right in and play as a starting corner in 2021. Asante Samuel Sr. made his bones as a cornerback for the Patriots and Eagles before coming to Atlanta, but his son could start in Atlanta and give the Falcons all of his prime years.

Round 3, No. 96 overall: S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Pees has a type of free safety he loves. Andre Cisco is a play-making deep cover safety who can interchange at strong safety if need be. He's got the instincts that will fit extremely well with the new defense. He's a good tackler too and should be able to instantly compete for a starting spot in the new defense against Erik Harris and T.J. Green.

Round 4, No. 108 overall: NT Tyler Shelvin, Louisiana State

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons will be moving to a defense with a lot more 3-man fronts. And because of that, they'll need a better long-term nose tackle than what Tyeler Davison is going to be. Tyler Shelvin plays as big as his 362-pound frame would suggest, but with a lot more quickness. He should bring some call-backs to when the Falcons had Dontari Poe in the middle of the defense.

Round 4, No. 139 overall: S Paris Ford, Pittsburgh

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons will need a starting caliber strong safety to compete with Jaylinn Hawkins at the position. Ford is an interchangeable kind of safety the way Hawkins is, but he fits in better as the strong safety who can fit the run well. Ford isn't the same kind of turnover-creating player that Cisco is, but he can do everything well that a safety needs to do.

Round 5, No. 148 overall: EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Adding more depth to the pass rushing corps is definitely needed. Ogundeji fills in well as a strong outside linebacker in the scheme and can compete with Dante Fowler and Mykal Walker for snaps at the position.

Round 5, No. 150 overall: EDGE Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rashad Weaver fits in well for the scheme as a stand up or hand-down edge defender. He can play either strong or weak side and will be able to create pressure from multiple angles. This will suite Dean Pees well.

Round 5, No. 155 overall: S Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Falcons will need more depth and competition at safety than what they currently have. Spending yet another pick on a safety will only help the Falcons build the position even more.

Round 5, No. 172 overall: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Adding a 6-foot-4 wide receiver to the Falcons group is needed. They have a bunch receivers in the 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-1 range, but they need some size and speed. Imatorbhebhe is a great athlete but needs some mentorship.

Round 5, No. 179 overall: CB Shakur Brown, Michigan State

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Shakur Brown has all the tools to be a solid outside cornerback in the scheme. He's better in man coverage than zone, but he will instantly compete for snaps on special teams and as depth at cornerback.

Round 5, No. 182 overall: LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Barnes fits into the new defense as a pass rushing off-ball linebacker who should play well against the run too. He's not really ready to start yet, but the Falcons have inside linebackers who will allow him to provide depth until he is ready.

Round 6, No. 186 overall: OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons get additional an additional offensive lineman to help out with depth. Moore would likely play swing tackle for the Falcons, and potentially replace Matt Gono in that role if Gono earns a starting role.

Round 6, No. 217 overall: RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Ito Smith has concussion history and could potentially need someone to replace his snaps if he's out. Patterson fits in so much better in a zone scheme than most backs and has the ability to be a third-down relief back for Harris.

Round 7, No. 228 overall: OL Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Morrissey is a great fit for a depth center and guard in a zone scheme. He's not exactly the best player now, but he has all the intelligence and tools to be a solid depth option on game days.

Falcons 2021 roster following mock draft

Based on the Falcons current contracts, this is what the roster would look like after the draft. Quarterback: Matt Ryan Running Back and Fullback: Najee Harris, Ito Smith, Jaret Patterson, Qadree Ollison, Tony Brooks-James, Keith Smith This draft really strengthens the running back group and gives the potential of moving Ollison to fullback. Harris is the ideal prime back for this group and adding Patterson to compete as depth works out well. There would still be a need for a backup quarterback, but a veteran signing makes more sense than drafting based off of the board. Wide Receiver: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Christian Blake, Greg Dortch, Chris Rowland Tight End: Hayden Hurst, Lee Smith, Jaeden Graham This isn't much different than the current roster, but adding the 6-foot-4" Imatorbhebhe will allow the Falcons to have a great No. 4 or 5 receiver with some size and possession ability. He could potentially fit in well as the long-term third receiver, even though he'd be primarily an outside guy. This draft didn't fall well for the Falcons to add to the tight end group. Offensive Linemen: Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Alex Leatherwood, Chris Lindstrom, Matt Hennessy, Matt Gono, Jaylon Moore, Willie Beavers, Willie Wright, Jimmy Morrissey Adding Leatherwood to the starting lineup should give the Falcons a great group of quick, strong run blockers that fit the zone run scheme. Hennessy would take over at center after Mack's departure. The picks of Moore and Morrissey would add to the depth that the Falcons need along the offensive line while still focusing on schematic fits. Nose Tackle: Tyeler Davison, Tyler Shelvin Defensive Line: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, John Cominsky, Deadrin Senat, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Chris Slayton The Falcons have a ton of perfect fits for the new scheme as 3-4 defensive linemen. Davison did a restructure on his contract to stick around and play nose tackle in the new scheme. Adding Shelvin would be great fit with a larger body that could play two downs long-term. Senat and Slayton feel like cuts after training camp ends. Edge Defender: Dante Fowler, Micah Parsons, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Rashad Weaver Linebacker: Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker, Edmund Robinson, Derrick Barnes Adding Parsons as a starting edge defender to the linebacker corps would give the Falcons some solid pass rushers at all four spots. Ogundeji, Weaver and Barnes all fit as blitzing linebackers whether in the middle or on the edge. By focusing more on depth and potential long-term starters, the Falcons would have a much deeper group than they had in the past. Cornerback: A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Asante Samuel, Kendall Sheffield, Shakur Brown, Tyler Hall, Chris Williamson Safety: Erik Harris, Andre Cisco, Paris Ford, Jaylinn Hawkins, Darrick Forrest, T.J. Green Samuel Jr. and Brown more than add enough depth to the cornerback group with potential for two starters there. Cisco, Ford, Hawkins and Forrest would be a fun group to see compete in training camp. It's going to take some lumps early on, but the Falcons would have a good set of skill sets to work with for Dean Pees new defense in Atlanta. Kicker: Younghoe Koo, Elliott Fry Punter: Sterling Hofrichter, Joe Maggio Long Snapper: Josh Harris Drafting kickers and punters in any round but the seventh is just stupid. So with this point, the Falcons don't really need any punters or kickers on the roster right now. Koo was arguably the best kicker in the NFL last year, and Hofrichter was just drafted and played fine in 2020. Harris has been with the Falcons for a decade and does a great job.

