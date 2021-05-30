2021 expectations for Chargers’ newest free agent signings

In part of the roster reconstruction, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco didn’t shy away from adding a few earlier this offseason.

With that in mind, here is what fans can expect from each of Telesco’s acquisitions heading into the upcoming season:

C Corey Linsley

The acquisition of Linsley fills the void at center in a big way, as he is a former All-Pro player and perhaps the best center in football. Linsley will help both in the passing game, especially with stunts up the middle, and the running game, as well as aid quarterback Justin Herbert in his pre-snap assessments and protection adjustments. A proven veteran like Linsley is a massive upgrade to the offensive line.

G Matt Feiler

After acquiring Linsley, the Chargers picked up Feiler to serve as the starting left guard, despite having experience at both tackle and guard. His primary position from Day 1 will be along the interior, but if an injury occurred to Bryan Bulaga, Feiler is capable of playing right tackle. He will be a key piece in both the passing and running game. In 1,499 pass-blocking snaps, Feiler only blew 31. In 903 run-blocking snaps, he only blew eight, per Sports Info Solutions.

G Oday Aboushi

The Chargers failed to get consistency at the right guard position from Trai Turner last season. The team released Turner and went out and signed Aboushi in correspondence. Aboushi was a great value signing at one year, $1.6 million. He will have some competition in fifth-round Brenden Jaimes this summer, but given the fact that he is coming off his best season yet as a pro with the Lions, Aboushi should lock up the starting spot. Aboushi gives the team a physical blocker in both departments as well as a gritty presence in the room.

TE Jared Cook

With Hunter Henry signing with the Patriots, the Chargers needed to acquire a starting tight end. Cook was that guy. More experienced as a receiver than a blocker, Cook will provide a big frame in the middle of the field and down the seam for quarterback Justin Herbert. Cook is familiar with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and the scheme he will try to run, so it will help in the learning curve.

CB Ryan Smith

While he has experience as a starter in the secondary, Smith’s money with the Chargers will be made on special teams, where he will aide in the coverage units. Last season, Smith appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Buccaneers and played 78 percent of the special teams snaps (360). He also played at least 73 percent of the special teams snaps in each of the team’s four postseason games.

EDGE Kyler Fackrell

The Chargers entered the offseason with a need at the position knowing that the depth was thin, with the only other players they had were Joey Bosa, Uchenna Nwosu and Jesse Lemonier. With Bosa and Nwosu slated to start, Fackrell will come in as rotational pass-rusher, with the majority of his work coming on special teams, having played over 1,000 special teams snaps in his career.

DT Christian Covington

The Chargers did not address the position in the draft, despite it being a group that needed additional depth. To fulfill it, the team signed Covington. Covington possesses versatility up front as he has experience playing anywhere from nose tackle to outside of the tackles. Similar to Damion Square, Covington will likely back up Jerry Tillery and Justin Jones. He is a guy who is capable of disrupting the backfield due to his great lateral quickness and burst to jump off the snap as well as length and strength to take on double teams.