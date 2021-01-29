2021 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule announced

The 2021 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season will welcome multiple new tracks to its 2021 schedule. Unveiled Friday, the new calendar will feature 18 events, led by the traditional season opener at Daytona International Speedway in February and capped off with a championship race at Texas Motor Speedway on October 12. The series‘ 40 drivers and 20 teams will chase a $330,000 prize pool, with $100,000 of that going to the driver‘s champion.

A majority of races will remain on the series‘ traditional Tuesday night, but both season-opening races at Daytona will run on Mondays. The non-points Clash on February 1 will be fans‘ first opportunity to see the new 2021 series roster in action, while the points-paying championship itself kicks off a week later. New tracks to the series include Circuit of the Americas (May 18) and Road America (June 29), two marquee road courses that will each host the real-world NASCAR Cup Series for the first time this season.

All races can be seen live on eNASCAR.com/live and iRacing.com/live, as well as the NASCAR and iRacing Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels. All race streams will kick off at 9 p.m. ET.

The full 2021 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule is as follows:

Feb. 1: Clash at Daytona (non-points)

Feb. 8: Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 23: Homestead-Miami Speedway

March 2: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 16: Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 30: Auto Club Speedway

April 13: Richmond Raceway

April 27: Kansas Speedway

May 18: Circuit of the Americas

May 25: Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 22: Pocono Raceway

June 29: Road America

July 13: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 27: 2021 All-Star Race (non-points)

Aug. 3: Watkins Glen International

Aug. 17: Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 31: Darlington Raceway

Sept. 14: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 28: Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 12: Texas Motor Speedway

*subject to change